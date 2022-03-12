Gabby Petito’s Parents Sue Brian Laundrie’s Parents Claiming They Helped Son Get Away

After a nationwide hunt and tragic loss that garnered attention across the media, Gabby Petito’s parents are finally taking action in the aftermath. Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt are suing the parents of Brian Laundrie, their Brian Laundrie’s Notebook Confession Sheds Light on Gabby Petito’s Death

According to TMZ, Petito’s parents are seeking some form of justice for the death of their daughter. And with Laundrie dead by his hand after a search, their only remaining targets are Chris and Roberta Laundrie. Their reason is the belief that Laundrie’s parents were hiding details on their son’s location and what he had done to Petito during their trip out west.

The lawsuit filed by the parents indicates that they believe the Laundries knew that their son had murdered Petito and was allegedly helping him to leave the country. It also alleges that Laundrie used Petito’s cell phone to send text messages, making it seem like the slain blogger was still alive.

TMZ adds that the lawsuit claims Laundrie used Petito’s phone until “at least Aug. 30,” which would be only days after her murder. The cell phone is also the Petito’s pathway into believing Laundrie’s parents knew about the murder. The couple’s lawsuit cites Aug. 28 as when Laundrie informed his parents of the incident. The parents then contacted a lawyer that same day before hiring the lawyer in the days that followed.

The Petitos made clear that they had a “pleasant relationship” with the Laundries before the incident. But as the story grew and the manhunt began, Laundrie’s mom blocked Petito’s mother on Facebook and on her cell phone

“Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie were keeping the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie secret, and it is believed were making arrangements for him to leave the country,” the lawsuit claims, though TMZ adds that the documents don’t indicate details behind why this belief exists.

Apart from these allegations, the Petitos are also seeking emotional damages due to their distress during the manhunt. Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino spoke to TMZ and delivered a denial of the lawsuit that might raise some eyebrows.

“As I have maintained over the last several months, the Laundrie’s have not publicly commented at my direction which is their right under the law. Assuming everything the Petitos allege in their lawsuit is true, which we deny, this lawsuit does not change the fact that the Laundries had no obligation to speak to Law Enforcement or any third-party including the Petito family. This fundamental legal principle renders the Petito’s claims to be baseless under the law,” Bertolino said to the outlet.