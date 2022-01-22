Brian Laundrie’s Notebook Confession Sheds Light on Gabby Petito’s Death

FBI Denver has concluded from their investigation that Brian Laundrie was the culprit behind Gabby Petito’s disappearance and untimely death. Authorities uncovered a notebook among Laundrie’s remains which showed a written statement where he took responsibility for the death of his once fiancee.

Laundrie was named a person of interest in the case of her disappearance, though he wasn’t officially named as a suspect in her death.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Petito and Laundrie were said to have been on a trip across the country, which they documented on their YouTube channel, when suddenly Laundrie returned home to his family in Florida on Sept. 1. Petito’s parents declared their daughter missing on Sept. 11.

“All logical investigative steps have been concluded in this case,” FBI Denver’s Michael Schneider, Division Special Agent in Charge said in a statement, per People Magazine. “The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito.”

Controversy went down during the first weeks of the investigation into Petito’s disappearance after Laundrie’s parents reverted police questions and requests to their attorneys. A week after Petito was declared missing, Laundrie’s parents also reported their son missing. The parents said their son disappeared to go on a nature trip in the nearby Carlton Reserve, though he left the home “visibly upset” over the recent loss. The FBI launched a full manhunt search as they scoured the 25,000-acre reserve. His remains were discovered on Oct. 20.

Petito’s body was found on Sept. 19 in Grand Teton National Park. Upon an autopsy, officials declared her death a homicide. The U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a warrant for Laundrie’s arrest in connection to alleged crimes committed around the time of Petito’s death. The federal grand jury charged him with U.S. District Court of Wyoming using an unauthorized debit card with intent to fraud.

“While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s homicide,” FBI Denver wrote in a statement on Sept. 23.