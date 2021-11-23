Brian Laundrie Cause of Death Revealed

Brian Laundrie’s cause of death came to light on Tuesday in a report by NBC News. According to the family attorney, the medical examiner found that Laundrie had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. So far, the local authorities have not officially confirmed or denied the widespread reports.

Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino issued a statement on Tuesday saying he was briefed by the medical examiner, and that the 23-year-old fugitive’s death was ruled as a suicide. Laundrie’s remains were found in a wetlands area of Florida’s Carlton Reserve on Oct. 20, but they were in such a decayed state that the autopsy was difficult. The new results reportedly come with the expertise of a forensic anthropologist and further analysis.

Laundrie went missing on Sept. 14, and investigators searched for over a month before they found him. They had reportedly checked the area of the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park before, but returned at the advice of his parents when the water in the area receded. There, they found his remains where they had previously been hidden by the swamp.

Even then, authorities couldn’t confirm that the remains they had found belonged to Laundrie until the following day. To do so, they used dental records since other identifying qualities could not do the job. At the time, Bertolino said that “no manner or cause of death was determined.”

The family commissioned this anthropological examination for further details, and Bertolino said that the Laundries “hope these findings bring closure to both families.” He said that Laundrie’s parents are still mourning for their son despite the highly publicized allegations against him.

Laundrie’s fiance Gabby Petito disappeared in Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 11, and Laundrie drove home to Florida without her. He was reportedly uncooperative with police and with Petito’s family during the search for Petito, though he was never formally named as a suspect. Still, he led authorities on a wild manhunt when he disappeared himself on Sept. 14, apparently on a solo camping trip.

Petito’s family captured nationwide attention with their calls for help and information on their daughter’s location. Petito and Laundrie were traveling across the country camping in various places, and she was documenting the entire journey meticulously on social media. The sudden absence of new posts left her family and friends concerned.

So far, the Petito family has not issued a direct comment on Laundrie’s reported cause of death. It is not clear how this information may impact the ongoing investigation into her death.