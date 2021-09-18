Gabby Petito Disappearance: Police Video Captures Chilling Aftermath of Fight Between Travel Blogger and Boyfriend

The mystery surrounding the disappearance of Gabby Petito, a popular travel blogger, gets more and more confusing. Petito’s went missing at some point on a road trip with her fiance Brian Laundrie’s. Laundrie returned without her. Many believe Laundrie is involved in Petito’s disappearance. Even Laundrie’s sister is confused.

His sister, Cassie Laundrie, spoke with ABC7 in New York and claims she hasn’t spoken to her brother since he returned from the trip, without Petito. “We haven’t been able to talk to him…I wish I could talk to him,” she said. “I’ve cooperated every way that I can, I wish I had information that I could give more…this is all I have…I gave to the police. Obviously, me and my family want Gabby to be found safe. She’s like a sister and my children love her, and all I want is for her to come home safe and found and this to be just a big misunderstanding.”

Police recently released bodycam footage of them speaking with the couple following a reported domestic incident. The video, which was released by the Moab Police Department, shows Petito, 22, and Brian Laundrie, 23, being pulled over Aug. 12. A caller contacted police after the they spotted the couple’s van speeding and the couple allegedly fighting in the car. Laudrie reportedly kicked his fiancee out of the car, in an attempt to get her to “calm down.”

When police pulled them over, Petito was visibly distraught. She told police that she and Laudrie were arguing over “some personal issues.” She admitted that she has obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Cassie says the bodycam footage shows “typical” behavior of the couple. “It looked typical of both of them… whenever they would fight they would take a little break and come back and be fine,” she said. “Because that’s what you do in a couple.”

Laudrie is considered a person of interest in the case. But, Utah police are not ruling out a possible connection between Petito’s disappearance and the recent unsolved murder of a couple who were camping near the same city where Laudrie and Petito were pulled over.

Crystal Turner, 38, and Kylen Schulte, 24, were last seen at Woody’s Tavern in the area the day after Laudrie and Petito were stopped. Their bodies were found five days later. Both were shot to death.

“We’re looking at everything, I mean, anything and everything that was suspicious around that time or we’re not ruling anything out at this time,” a spokesman for the Grand County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News. “So we’re just investigating the information as it comes in.”