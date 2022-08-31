Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Hepatitis A Contamination

Packages of frozen berries are being recalled across Europe after multiple people were sickened by Hepatitis A. On Aug. 25, Ardo NV issued a recall of Ardo Fruitberry mix in various sizes after the Hepatitis A virus was found in the product. At this time, at least 10 to 15 people have been sickened, though they have all recovered.

Consumers were alerted to the recall by a notice shared by the UK's Food Standards Agency. According to that notice, three sizes of Ardo Fruitberry mix are included in the recall. The berry mix in the 1-kilogram pack sizes bear lot numbers 58622130 or 58622131 and best before date November 2024, with the recalled 2.5-kilogram size of Ardo Fruitberry mix bearing lot number 58622131and a best before date of May 2024. Ardo's Fruitberry mix is produced and packed by a subcontractor of the group in Poland and was mainly delivered to professional customers in the foodservice industry, the company said.

Ardo's NV initiated the recall after 10 to 15 people were in Hungary were hospitalized after eating at a restaurant. They have all since recovered. Following the string of illnesses, testing by a Hungarian laboratory found Hepatitis A in a 2.5-kilogram bag of the frozen berry mix. The 1-kilogram bag was included in the recall as a precaution. A highly contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus, people commonly contract Hepatitis A from contaminated food or water or from close contact with a person or object that's infected. Although mild cases of hepatitis A don't require treatment, and most people recover completely with no permanent liver damage, some may require hospitalization, according to Mayo Clinic. Signs and symptoms hepatitis A, which typically appear a few weeks after someone has the virus, include tiredness and weakness, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain and discomfort, fever, dark urine, and joint pain, among others. In rare cases, hepatitis A can cause a sudden loss of liver function.

In addition to enacting a recall of the contaminated products and contacting those who purchased the recalled products. Ardo NV said it is continuing to investigate the incident. The company has brought in a quality officer to Poland "to determine the root cause and define the necessary corrective and preventive measures." Ardo has also blocked current stock of the Fruitberry mix for further analysis. In a statement, the company said, "We regret that despite all precautions and care we take to grow, harvest and process our products in a safe and qualitative manner this incident has occurred and we are taking all necessary measures to further enhance our processes to ensure that our products are safe at all times. We apologize for any inconvenience to the people taken ill and to our customers."