Fox Host Runs Marathon at 19 Weeks Pregnant

Fox Business' Taylor Riggs isn't letting pregnancy slow her down. At 19 weeks pregnant with her first baby, the co-anchor of The Big Money Show, 37, ran her 16th marathon in April, quipping as she celebrated the major milestone on Instagram that it was "the sweetest 16th (and slowest!) marathon."

Riggs learned she was expecting her first child with husband Bryan Kolterman after she had already signed up for the London Marathon, which is "which is one of the six majors'" and one she "did not want to miss it," the news anchor told PEOPLE. Although Riggs would be 19 weeks pregnant and entering her third trimester by the time she would put sneaker to pavement, she had told her doctor "right before I got pregnant, I had just done two marathons back to back, I was in the best shape of my life, and she said, 'Go for it.'"

While Riggs ultimately got the ok from her doctor, running a marathon while counting down the days to your due date is no easy feat. The expectant mom admitted that her time was "a full hour slower," but for Riggs, the point was not to compete, but instead, "it was always to go slower and to enjoy the experience, to make sure my heart rate didn't spike." Riggs said that she has always loved running, adding that she "just needed to have that one thing that had always been so familiar to me...and it was so nice to be able to continue [running] and have that be the one constant in my life."

As she ran through the streets of London, Riggs at one point spotted her husband in an instance that she admitted gave her a moment of panic and left her wondering, "'Are you sure I can do this? Am I doing the right thing? This feels a lot harder than it usually does.' But I always try to remember our bodies are really strong, and me as a woman, my body was meant for this. I've been running my whole life, my body was also meant to give birth, and so if you take that holistically and understand your bodies are resilient, strong, and made for this...then everything will be okay on the other end."

With the London Marathon behind her, Riggs is hoping to compete in more. The anchor told PEOPLE that she is "hoping maybe at least six months postpartum, maybe seven months, eight or nine months, there's a marathon I have my eye on that I would love to do." But for now, Riggs is looking forward to the arrival of her baby, telling the outlet, "I feel very blessed, it's been easy, very few, if any complications."