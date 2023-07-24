Reality TV Star Using Psychic for Advice Amid Pregnancy

Laura Anderson's due date is approaching. As the pregnant Love Island alum, , who announced in February that she is expecting her first child with her ex-boyfriend Gary Lucy, counts down the days to her baby's arrival, she is taking some unconventional steps to prepare for motherhood, revealing in one of her recent pregnancy columns for OK! that she has been speaking to a psychic ahead of the birth.

"I speak to my psychic quite often, he's more like a life coach now," Anderson, was the runner-up on Love Island UK Season 4, said. "He's given me a lot to think about already, it's all about changing the mindset and, honestly, I've found it life-changing."

The soon-to-be mom of one announced in February that she is expecting her first baby with the Hollyoaks star, whom she has since separated from. The Celebrity Karaoke Club finalist announced the news in an Instagram reel documenting her pregnancy journey. The announcement, which included a first look at her baby bump, was captioned, "The one where we become parents. Baby Lucy due August 2023." Since announcing her pregnancy, Anderson has continued to be open about her journey to motherhood, something she acknowledged is a bit scary.

"I think everyone naturally adapts to the process of growing your baby and then becoming a mother, but it's such a massive life milestone. It definitely puts things into perspective. It's a time where you lose control, but it's a beautiful time too," she told OK!. "I have respect for every single mum out there, but it's crazy how much strength it takes."

Now just weeks away from welcoming her bundle of joy, Anderson, who noted that she is

well travelled, I'm experienced, and I would say quite mature and resilient," admitted that "nothing prepares you for motherhood. Stuff has happened to me in my life so I am quite strong but this [pregnancy/motherhood] is next level. It's not just the mental side of it, the physical side of things, it's the realization that there is a lot that comes with having a baby – it's quite humbling."

Despite these feelings, Anderson said everything is falling into place. The pregnant reality star revealed that she is moving into a new flat, where she can prepare for her baby's arrival. Anderson shared that the changes are "definitely making me feel more ready to welcome her, knowing that I'll be settled in my new place soon. I feel like, in life, everything goes wrong at the same time, then everything comes right at the same time."