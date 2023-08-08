Ciara Announces She's Pregnant With Her and Russell Wilson's Third Child, Her Fourth

Ciara and Russell Wilson are having another baby. On Tuesday, the 37-year-old singer announced she is expecting her fourth baby and third with the 34-year-old Denver Broncos quarterback. The couple shared the news in a video announcement on Instagram, filmed by Wilson on their anniversary trip to Japan last month, according to PEOPLE.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Ciara wrote, "You look at me like that again, we make another kid…You my heart I'm your rib." In the video, Ciara is dancing in front of a pool while showing off her baby bump. Ciara and Wilson are parents to son Win, 3, and daughter Sienna Princess, 6. The "How We Roll" singer is also mom to son Future Zahir, 9, who she shares with rapper Future.

A source told PEOPLE, "Ciara has been working and traveling all through her pregnancy. She shot the 'How We Roll' video while pregnant. She was dancing on set all day long for a full day's shoot." The source added. "She's one of those mothers who has energy throughout her whole pregnancy. She always calls her life organized chaos — but it's organized chaos taking it up another notch," the insider continues. She loves being a mother so this is what she loves doing. This is what she has always wanted, and Russ too. They've always wanted a lot of kids."

Ciara and Wilson began dating in 2015 and announced their engagement on March 11, 2016. The couple got married in July of that year, and Ciara took Wilson's last name when they tied the knot. In an interview with Sports Illustrated last year, Ciara talked about what it's like being married to a Super Bowl champion quarterback.

"I met my Boo back in 2015. I'll never forget the day that he and I met … It's like, when you know, you know. What I love is my husband's heart and how he thinks of us. He's always thinking of us. He loves serving at heart. That's just who he is in general. He will go from football practice to taking Future to baseball practice or taking Sienna to ballet. He doesn't want to miss a moment," she said.

"He and I share the same vision for our babies, which I think makes the world of a difference, that we're on the same page. It's important that our kids—you know, they have way more access than we had growing up—so we want to make sure we keep them humble in the process to make sure they do things like having to pick up after themselves and knowing that life isn't going to be handed to you."