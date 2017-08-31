Social Media Goes Crazy for Floyd Mayweather’s Dramatic Boxing Match Entrance and Ski Mask

There were many big takeaways from the epic bout between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, but one big thing people have been going crazy over is the ski mask that Mayweather wore as he made his way to the ring.

It was certainly a unique way of attempting to intimidate his opponent before the match.

Whether or not he achieved his goal, we may never know. But regardless of that, Twitter had lots of feelings about it.

Floyd dumb Donald Mayweather aka Mr Steal yo girl aka robin the hood #FloydMayweather pic.twitter.com/8KRNW6bHZF — Cobyrhey (@cobyrhey) August 27, 2017

this is the most meta take on ‘black face’ i’ve ever encountered LOOOLLL #MayweatherVsMcGregor pic.twitter.com/p3Y7mHNboW — ♡♪!? (@SkyWilliams) August 27, 2017

Some thought he was channeling rapper Kodak Black.

Other’s saw a striking resemblance to a Spongebob Squarepants character.

Overall, though, most everyone agreed that it was a very interesting look.