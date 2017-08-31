Social Media Goes Crazy for Floyd Mayweather’s Dramatic Boxing Match Entrance and Ski Mask

There were many big takeaways from the epic bout between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, but one big thing people have been going crazy over is the ski mask that Mayweather wore as he made his way to the ring.
And here comes #FloydMayweather!! #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/OgbkhBvs9h— UFC (@ufc) August 27, 2017
It was certainly a unique way of attempting to intimidate his opponent before the match.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Whether or not he achieved his goal, we may never know. But regardless of that, Twitter had lots of feelings about it.
Floyd dumb Donald Mayweather aka Mr Steal yo girl aka robin the hood #FloydMayweather pic.twitter.com/8KRNW6bHZF— Cobyrhey (@cobyrhey) August 27, 2017
this is the most meta take on ‘black face’ i’ve ever encountered LOOOLLL #MayweatherVsMcGregor pic.twitter.com/p3Y7mHNboW— ♡♪!? (@SkyWilliams) August 27, 2017
Tonight Matthew, I’m going to be the IRA. #MayweatherVsMcGregor pic.twitter.com/Nqn5YMMhap— Patrick Kielty (@PatricKielty) August 27, 2017
Some thought he was channeling rapper Kodak Black.
Floyd tryna to be like Kodak #FloydMayweather #Kodakblack pic.twitter.com/Xh2n7HM6LY— David J Melendez (@j_melendez1) August 27, 2017
Other’s saw a striking resemblance to a Spongebob Squarepants character.
You’re not fooling anyone Ms. Puff🤔 #MayweatherVsMcGregor pic.twitter.com/4dzutbBKb9— Keegan McHugh (@Kmchugh236) August 27, 2017
Overall, though, most everyone agreed that it was a very interesting look.
#mayweathervsmcgregor #bringoutthegimp pic.twitter.com/Tv7JZtvtts— Michael DuBois (@Michael__DuBois) August 27, 2017
When Grandma knits you a new ski mask and mom makes you wear it out because she worked so hard on it.#MayweatherVsMcGregor @FloydMayweather pic.twitter.com/mm7IAMtuqq— Mathew Wollmann (@MathewWollmann) August 27, 2017