The Number of Girlfriends Floyd Mayweather Says He Has Will Make Your Head Spin

Apparently being a “former” world champion boxer isn’t exhausting enough for Floyd “Money” Mayweather. Somehow, he makes time for seven girlfriends on the side, or so he claims.

The 40-year-old appeared in an “Awkward Puppets” video where he was interviewed by puppet man Diego in the parking lot of a strip club. (The show is more than appropriately named.) When the host asked how many girlfriends he has, Mayweather said, “I dunno, I’m probably about seven deep. You know, lucky seven.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Champ, I can’t even deal with one. How do you do it?” the puppet asked.

Mayweather says some of his “women” travel with him or they go out to dinner together. “Having one is too close to having none,” he said.

The boxer may have multiple options, but he doesn’t have a solid track record when it comes to relationships. He’s been accused and convicted of violence against women on multiple occasions.

Most recently, Mayweather was convicted of domestic violence for hitting his then-girlfriend, Josie Harris, in front of two of their children in 2010, which resulted in a 90-day prison sentence.

This is the same incident that was dragged through the mud again in July by Mayweather’s fight opponent, UFC fighter Conor McGregor. McGregor “trolled” the boxer by stepping out in an NBA jersey repping Golden State Warriors player C.J. Watson, the man Mayweather accused Harris of texting behind his back.

The alleged secret affair between the NBA player and his ex-girlfriend led to the violent altercation that put Mayweather behind bars.

When McGregor took heat for alluding to the violent brawl in Mayweather’s personal life, he didn’t back down. He wrote on Instagram, in part, “Ask yourself why I’m rocking C.J. when I don’t know or give a f–k about basketball. I dribble heads off the floor. Not a ball. This is no game here kid.”

Despite this attempt to rattle Mayweather and exploit Harris’ trauma suffered as a victim of sexual abuse, Mayweather famously took home the victory in the boxing match on Aug. 26.

But one question remains uncertain: did he take all seven girlfriends out for a celebration dinner?

Photo credit: Twitter / @CastaMMA

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!