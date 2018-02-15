First Photo of Florida Gunman After Arrest Released

A photo has been released of the Florida school shooting suspect moments after his arrest.

Local news outlet WSVN aired the below photo of a man believed to be suspect Nikolas Cruz. The photo was taken by police immediately after Cruz was arrested by authorities at a townhouse located in Pelican Pointe at Wyndham Lakes in Coral Springs, Florida.

He is shown wearing a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School JROTC shirt complete with the school’s eagle mascot.

WSVN reporter Franklin White confirmed that the photo was taken by a member of the police force. It was not released by any official source, so it is not sure who exactly took the photo.

After the arrest, he suspect was taken to the hospital for minor injuries before being taken to the Broward County sheriff’s office.

Cruz was a former student of the school but was reportedly asked to leave late last spring after threatening students. The sheriff confirmed Cruz was asked to leaving due to “disciplinary issues.”

“We were told last year that he wasn’t allowed on campus with a backpack on him,” math teacher Jim Gard told The Miami Herald. “There were problems with him last year threatening students, and I guess he was asked to leave campus.”

The Broward County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI are currently investigating the crime scene.

This is a developing story.