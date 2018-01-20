Florida Man Arrested After Trying to Order Taco Bell at a Bank

A Tampa, Florida man tried to deposit money at a bank and hoped to get tacos in return. The drunk man was arrested after trying to order Taco Bell from a bank drive-thru.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the manager of the Bank of America on Mariner Boulevard reported an impaired driver found unconscious in the bank’s drive-thru lane.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to ABC Action News, the manager said he banged on the driver’s window for “some time” before the man finally woke up. When he finally did, the man asked for a burrito. After he was told that the bank was not a Taco Bell, he drove off.

The man, identified as 28-year-old Douglas Francisco, parked in the bank’s lot, where police found him. The car was still running.

Deputies said he made several odd statements and was slow to answer their questions, according to the arrest report. After he failed sobriety tests, he was arrested.

According to the arrest report, he also had Oxycodone and Xanax on him. He had prescriptions for both medications.

Francisco was taken to Hernando County Jail on $1,000 bond.

This is not the first strange story involving Taco Bell and a drunk Florida man. Back in October 2011, Off The Beat reported that Matthew Falkner was found passed out in the drive-thru lane of a Taco Bell in Jensen Beach.

After placing his order, Falkner fell asleep, and the Taco Bell manager had to call police. When a deputy arrived and woke up Falkner, he presented a taco as his ID.

Falkner also fell asleep with his foot on the gas, while his truck was in park. The engine caught fire and fire extinguishers were needed to put it out.