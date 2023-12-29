'Fire Hazard': Home Depot and Ace Hardware Product Recalled After Serious Error

Approximately 37,000 propane grills have been recalled by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission due to a fire hazard. A Traeger Pellet Grills recall is currently underway for Flat Top Propane Grills with the SKU number 1DFL42LLA.

The commission says that there is a possibility that the burner control knobs on the grills may not be labeled correctly, which may cause them to be left on unintentionally, posing a fire hazard.

In addition to being black in color, the recalled grills have a silver handle and the word "Traeger" printed on the closable lid. Each grill measures about 74 inches long by 27 inches wide by 36 inches tall and weighs about 189 pounds. On the rear of the grills is a silver label displaying the SKU Number.

Consumers are being asked to cease using the recalled grills immediately and contact Traeger for inspection instructions. If the knobs are incorrectly labeled, a repair kit will be provided for free.

There have been 57 reported incidents of flame adjustment knobs being incorrectly labeled, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. No fires or injuries have been reported.

From February 2023 through October 2023, recalled grills were sold at Ace Hardware, The Home Depot, and Scheel's stores nationwide as well as online at www.acehardware.com, www.homedepot.com, and www.traeger.com for about $900.

Traeger can be contacted by calling their toll-free number, 833-654-2407, seven days a week between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. MT, or by visiting their website at www.traeger.com/recall or www.traeger.com. Consumers can find more details by clicking on the "Recall."

In another recent recall of fire hazards, approximately 319,000 PowerXL air fryers were pulled after 41 reports of them breaking during use and causing burns. Two models of Empower Brands PowerXL dual-basket air fryers were being recalled as of Dec. 14, and they are available from retailers such as Target, Walmart, Kohl's, and others in stores and online.

The models were sold from August 2021 through October 2023 for $60 to $190. The affected models of PowerXL are "egg-shaped air fryers" that are designed with two baskets that can be used separately or in combination by utilizing the U-Channel connector, a component that is prone to breaking.

Two baskets are included with the air fryers, which can be used separately or combined into one large basket. "The plastic U-Channel connector used to optionally combine the two food baskets inside of the air fryers can break during use, posing a burn hazard," read the announcement. There are 41 reports of the product breaking while being used, including three burn complaints.