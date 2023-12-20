300,000 Air Fryers Sold at Walmart, Target Recalled

There have been 41 user reports about the product breaking, including three complaints about burns.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of approximately 319,000 PowerXL air fryers following 41 reports of air fryers breaking during use and causing burns in some cases.

As of Dec. 14, Empower Brands has recalled two models of their PowerXL dual-basket air fryers that are available in stores and online with retailers such as Target, Walmart, Kohl's, and others.

#Recall: @OfficialPowerXL Dual-Basket Air Fryers. The U-Channel connector used to combine the two food baskets inside can break during use, posing a burn hazard. Get refund. Contact: 866-704-9370 or https://t.co/KRfwAKzsAT and https://t.co/n88tlgRJolhttps://t.co/CLF0ViDNnO pic.twitter.com/VYhJhiRlPT — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) December 14, 2023

From August 2021 through October 2023, the models were sold at a price ranging between $60 and $190, varying by model. The affected models of PowerXL are "egg-shaped air fryers" that are designed with two baskets that can be used separately or in combination by utilizing the U-Channel connector, a component that is prone to breaking.

There are two baskets included with the air fryers, which can be used separately, or they can also be combined into one single large basket. "The plastic U-Channel connector used to optionally combine the two food baskets inside of the air fryers can break during use, posing a burn hazard," read the announcement. A total of 41 reports have been received from users about the product breaking while using it, including three complaints about burns.

PowerXL air fryers with the following model numbers are affected by the recall:

DUAF-10 Vortex Dual-Basket Air Fryer

DUAF-005 Vortex Dual-Basket Air Fryer

"The 10-quart DUAF-10 model is about 17 inches long by 16 inches wide by 12 1/2 inches tall, and weighs about 14 1/2 pounds," according to the CPSC.

"The 9-quart DUAF-005 model is about 14 inches long by 13 inches wide by 15 inches tall, and weighs about 14 pounds. The product has a silver label on the front that says PowerXL. There is a white label on the bottom of each unit or on the unit's power cord that lists the model number."

It is recommended that consumers stop using the recalled dual-basket air fryers, sold in black or cinnamon colors, as soon as possible and contact Empower Brands to receive a full refund on their purchase.

Customers should check the model number of their air fryer, which can be found on the bottom of the unit or on a tag attached to the power cord, in order to determine if their unit is part of the recall for that model.

Those who are impacted can contact Empower Brands for a refund by calling 866-704-9370 (toll free), Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CT, or by visiting either prodprotect.com/recall/duaf or PowerXL's website (click on "Important Safety Recall Notice" for more information).