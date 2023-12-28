Pies Recalled Amidst Holiday Celebrations

Australian supermarket chain Woolworths has taken the precaution of recalling a batch of its mince pies due to potential metal contamination as families gather in anticipation of their holiday meals.

The New South Wales (NSW) Food Authority is urging consumers to check the types and best before dates of any fruit mince pies they may have purchased from Woolworths before they consume them.

This problem relates to the six-pack Shortcrust Summer Berry Mince Pies, which have a best-before date of June 13, 2024. Woolworths said the summer berry pies that have that best-before date are not suitable for eating. During the lead-up to Christmas, 560 packets of those recalled pies have been sold in New South Wales only since late November.

Traditional Shortcrust Mince Pies and Fruit Mince Pies sold by the supermarket, however, are not affected by this potential metal contamination. "This is one of several varieties of fruit mince pies sold by Woolworths, and no other fruit mince pies are affected," a statement said, per The Sydney Morning Herald. "Woolworths takes product safety seriously and apologises for any inconvenience caused by this recall."

The supermarket has not received any complaints regarding the product and is recalling it as a precaution. Recalled packets should be returned to the point of purchase for a full refund, according to Woolworths and the Food Authority.

Another popular holiday delicacy was recently pulled from store shelves. Astor Chocolate Corporation recalled more than 1,000 chocolate bars after discovering that Burnt Caramel Candy Bars may contain undeclared coconut, putting consumers at risk.

Approximately 1,092 Burnt Caramel Candy Bars are affected by the product recall, according to a notice issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Dec. 21. The candy bars affected by the recall have Lot Code 0101614649, a Best By Date of 12/11/2024, and a UPC number 4099100202809.

According to the FDA, no other Lot Codes or Astor Chocolate Corporation products are affected by the recall. These candy bars were distributed through Aldi's Haines City, Florida Distribution Center, which serves select Aldi stores in the state.

The Lakewood, New Jersey-based company issued the recall "after it was discovered that the coconut-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of coconut," per the FDA. Despite no illnesses being reported, coconut-allergic or highly sensitive individuals should avoid the candy bars.

In a statement concerning the recall, ALDI said, "ALDI puts the safety and integrity of the products it sells first. If customers have a product affected by this recall, they are advised to discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund. ALDI sincerely regrets the inconvenience and concern caused as a result of this recall."