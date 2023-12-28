Urgent Recall Issued for Children's Playset Amid Christmas Season

If Santa brought your little one a dress-up playset or slime egg for Christmas, he may need to return them for something else. Litti City and Litti Pritti dress-up playsets and Prextex Slime Eggs have been recalled after they were found to violate federal phthalates and lead content bans, according to a recall notice shared by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Issued on Dec. 21, the recall impacts approximately 205,000 units of Litti City Premier Doctor Playset and Teacher Purse Set, Litti Pritti Stylist Handbag Set, and Prextex Slime Eggs. Impacted Litti City premier doctor playset (Amazon ASIN B07WMX25SV) consists of a white doctor outfit and accessories such as blue glasses, a yellow stethoscope, bandages, and a book. The recall also includes two Litti City playsets. The recalled Litti City teacher purse playset (Amazon ASIN B08MB3CJD6) features a green purse, glasses, markers, rules, eraser, hall passes, learning charts, and stickers, with the affected Litti Pritti handbag playset (Amazon ASIN B06XQXMQFD) including a pink purse, wallet, make-up, keys, and cell phone.

Also recalled is Prextex Slime Eggs. The eggs come with 12 clear plastic slime eggs, which are filled with slime in varying colors. The set includes seven mini bottles of shaped beads and 12 straws. The eggs are packaged in a blue plastic egg container with www.prextex.com embossed on the top. You can view images of all recalled products by clicking here.

All products affected by the recall, including the playsets, were sold online at Amazon.com and Walmart.com from July 2021 through April 2023 for between $9 and $45.The Litti Pritti handbag playset was also sold at Ocean State Job Lot stores in the northeast.

The recall was issued due to violations of federal phthalates and lead content bans, with the notice stating, "All the dress-up playsets and the slime eggs contain levels of certain phthalates that exceed the federal phthalate standard. In addition, the Litti City teacher purse dress-up playset, the Litti Pritti handbag playset, and the slime eggs contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban." If ingested, lead and phthalates are toxic and cause adverse health effects.

Due to the health risks associated with the playsets and slime eggs, consumers have been encouraged to "immediately" stop the use of the products. Consumers can contact Perch for more information on how to dispose of the products and to get a full refund after providing proof of destruction. CPSC said Perch, Amazon, and Walmart will contact all known purchasers directly regarding the recall.