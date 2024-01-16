A Baby Toy Was Recalled Over the Holidays

Riff Raff Baby recalled its "Riff the Fox Teether" toy just before Christmas last month due to a choking hazard, and regulators are trying to make sure that all customers have been informed. The New Zealand government's Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment announced the recall in the last week of December. The toy reportedly has small plastic parts that can detach and choke unwary infants.

Riff Raff Baby and the New Zealand government are asking all consumers to stop using the Riff the Fox Teether toy immediately and to not leave it out where children could find it. Customers can reach out to Riff Raff Baby via email to get a refund and instructions on how to dispose of the toy. The toy is made of plastic with a stick figure-like body and a large head, but the issue comes from the toy's ears. Unlike the other parts, the ears can detach and could pose a serious choking hazard if swallowed. In the case of a teething toy, this is all the more dangerous.

Riff Raff Baby has numerous products for infants and new parents, including toys, books and specialty items like hooded towels. In particular, the company sells "sleep toys" which are part stuffed animal, part blanket made for infants to hold in the cradle. The company has several characters to choose from including the fox, raccoon, koala, bear, bunny and fawn.

"Riff Raff's mission is to deliver magic moments and lasting memories to families all over the world through exceptional customer experience and industry-leading product solutions," reads the company's description. It also proclaims a "parents supporting parents" approach, with an emphasis on creativity and flexibility. Many product reviews on the site indicate that Riff Raff products were given as gifts this holiday season, so hopefully news of the recall spreads to all those customers.

While this recall was initiated in New Zealand, Riff Raff toys are also sold in the U.S. Here, product recalls are generally handled by the U.S. Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The CPSC website includes options to subscribe for alerts and updates about recalls via email or other means. There, you can also search for specific products or look at categories of products to recent recalls that may affect you.