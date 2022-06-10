9 Fast Food Items That Need to Be Revived Today

Menus are always shifting when it comes to fast food. Chains are always changing and refreshing menu options, tying decisions with customer's interests and holidays. In the end, the hope to draw them in for the inevitable return. McDonald's, Burger King and all of the lesser restaurants out in the world are constantly cycling items in and out. Sometimes it is just for seasonal reasons, like the holiday pie at McDonald's or Shamrock shake. But then there are times when the restaurant is trying to change directions and freshen their menu. Taco Bell experienced the latter quite a bit with the removal of many of their popular items, including the recently returned Mexican Pizza. Burger King also experienced issues when they changed their longtime chicken tenders offering to new chicken fries and chicken nugget options. And finally there are many restaurants that just make mistakes and remove items that some can't live without. Popeyes decision with their cajun rice sit atop this example, right alongside Taco Bell for its many decisions. So what are the best? What are the worst? What will we see return someday very soon? Here is a rundown of some favorites that need to make a return to their respective locations.

Wendy's and KFC Salad Bar Hard to believe there was a time when people got together to have a fancy meal at KFC or Wendy's or Roy Rogers. The fixings bar or salad bar offered a sit down feel for these places that aimed to set them apart from competitors. While it sounds like a nightmare, getting that back in some form would be a blessing in the post-pandemic times. prevnext

Cini-Minis (Photo: Burger King) We were honestly unaware that Burger King had gotten rid of these tasty breakfast treats. Breakfast is such a wild realm for fast food these days, McDonald's will offer tons of pastries one day and pull it back to just cookies the next. Burger King has kept a lot of its breakfast intact, but dropped these prior to a short return in 2018. Soon they were gone again. prevnext

Original Fries at McDonald's The current fries at McDonald's are still pretty good, but there was once a time when the addiction to fries was a real thing. The reason is the fries being cooked in beef tallow, upping the unhealthy factor of the treat but also upping the flavor too. prevnext

Chicken Tenders Burger King's classic chicken tenders cannot be beaten on the fast-food chicken beat. If they were still in the conversation, the current chicken sandwich war would turn out a lot differently. Sadly, this one and the next entry are likely never returning. Still, the chicken tenders had a flavor that can't be replicated. prevnext

Double Down (Photo: Sandra Mu/Getty Images) The infamous KFC creation isn't as infamous in hindsight. It's essentially just two meat pattys with the toppings between them. Dropping the bread and doubling the meat still isn't healthy, it is not the monstrous creation the early 2000s made it out to be. If you ate a KFC Famous Bowl over a Double Down, let's see which of us is feeling more shame by the end of the meal. prevnext

Bell Beefer (Photo: Taco Bell) This one likely shouldn't come back, but it is out there on a lot of lists in all of its strange glory. It is essentially a taco on a hamburger bun, which doesn't seem too bad. If another restaurant wanted to try it, like say Burger King when they want to bring back their tacos. Make it a taco burger instead. prevnext

McSalad Shakers The current McDonald's salad offering leaves a lot to be wanted by customers who dare buy it. The house salad is just far too simple and makes the days when Mickey D's offered shakeable salads in cups to offer a little variety. You can order a bigger salad at the restaurant, but the fun nature of this creation is gone. prevnext

McDLT/Arch Deluxe Lots of places will place these two McDonald's old-time treats separately on a list, but here they're neck and neck. The McDLT was an apparent response to the Whopper that came in a different packaging to keep the cold items cold and hot items hot. The burger itself was good and has hallmarks with something like the Arch Deluxe or the Quarter Pounder deluxe. prevnext