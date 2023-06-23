Millions of Baby Shark Toys Recalled Over Impalement Risk

Millions of Baby Shark toys have just been recalled over a risk of impalement. In a new release, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission revealed that the Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toys (full-size) and Robo Alive Junior Mini Baby Shark Swimming Bath Toys (mini-size) come with a risk of harming children who play with them. At this time, the CPSC is aware of about a dozen children who have been injured by the toys. Anyone in possession of these toys is eligible to receive a refund from the product maker.

"When using the recalled bath toys, particularly in a bathtub or wading pool, a child can slip and fall or sit onto the hard plastic top fin of the shark, posing risks of impalement, lacerations and punctures," The CPSC stated. This recall impacts about 7.5 million toys: 6.5 million Baby Shark bath toys and 1 million Mini Baby Shark bath toys. The organization explains, "This recall involves both full-size Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim bath toys and Mini Baby Shark Swimming bath toys. The recalled full-size Baby Shark bath toys sing and swim when placed in water. They have a hard plastic top fin with three grooves on one side, measure about 7-inches from nose to tail and were sold in three colors: yellow, pink and blue."

(Photo: CPSC)

The CPSC goes on to say, "They were sold individually and in packs of three. The recalled full-size bath toys have tracking label information on the bottom, including raised lettering that states model number "#25282" and a date code beginning with the letters "DG" followed by "YYYY/MM/DD" in the date range DG20190501 through DG20220619. Only full-size Baby Shark toys with a hard plastic top fin are included in this recall."

They add, "The recalled Mini Baby Shark bath toys swim when placed in water but do not sing. They have a hard plastic top fin, measure about 4-inches from nose to tail and were sold in three colors: yellow, pink and blue. They were sold individually, in packs of two or three, and as part of a Baby Shark Music Water Park playset."

Finally, in regard to how parents can remedy the situation, the CPSC states, "Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bath toys and contact Zuru for a full refund of $14 for each full-size bath toy or $6 for each mini-size bath toy, in the form of a prepaid virtual Mastercard. Consumers should disable the tail fin (by cutting it on the full-size bath toy or by bending it on the mini-size bath toy), mark the body of the shark bath toy with the word "recalled" and the unique code provided during registration for the recall." Next, use this linkto "upload a photo of the product, showing it is disabled and marked. Upon receipt of the photo, Zuru will issue a refund to purchasers."