Walmart Beef Recall Issued After 16,243 Pounds of Meat Possibly Contaminated

U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Wednesday that approximately 16,000 pounds of raw ground beef products had been recalled.

Cargill Meat Solutions produced the products on April 26 and 27 and shipped them to Walmart locations nationwide. As Cargill told TIME via e-mail, the products were shipped to 12 states: Connecticut, Washington DC, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and New York.

As a result, authorities have expressed concern that there is a possible E.coli contamination of the meat products in question, which can lead to dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps two to eight days after exposure to the bacteria.

The FSIS states that most people who experience E. coli poisoning recover within a week, but some may develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome, characterized by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. In the event that someone experiences these symptoms, they should seek emergency medical care right away.

Although no official cases of illness have been reported related to the meat products so far, the FSIS cautions that many consumers might have already purchased them without realizing they were unsafe.

Shoppers are encouraged to check their refrigerators for meat purchased at Walmart. According to the FSIS, all recalled products "bear the USDA mark of inspection on the front of the product label."

Currently, the following products are being recalled:

2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing "93% LEAN 7% FAT ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF" with lot code 117 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four "PRIME RIB BEEF STEAK BURGERS PATTIES" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing "85% LEAN 15% FAT ALL NATURAL ANGUS PREMIUM GROUND BEEF" with lot code 117 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

2.25-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing "80% LEAN 20% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four "80% LEAN 20% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK PATTIES" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

1.33-lbs. plastic-wrapped trays containing four "90% LEAN 10% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF SIRLOIN PATTIES" with lot code 118 and establishment number "EST. 86P" printed on the back of the label.

Visit the FSIS website to view the labels of all recalled meat products. It is recommended that you throw away recalled products if you find them in your refrigerator. A Walmart representative told TIME that people who bought recalled items could receive a refund at Walmart if they presented their receipts. However, the store does not recommend returning the item. To answer any questions regarding the recall, Cargill Meat Solutions has established a consumer hotline at 1-844-419-1574.