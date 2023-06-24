Concerning Recall for Cocktail Drinkers: What to Know

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) published a recall for a popular cocktail shaker, potentially meaning a lot of drinks will have to be stirred at dinner parties this summer. The recall is for a product sold by World Market called "Gold Metal and Ribbed Glass Cocktail Shaker," and it was recalled due to several reports of the shaker cracking or shattering. Customers can return the product for a full refund and are encouraged not to use it any further.

This recall applies to a cocktail shaker sold at World Market stores all throughout the U.S. over the last year or so. It is a glass cup with a cold-colored metal top used for shaking up cocktails and other mixed drinks. The problem is that the class can break, and the CPSC has received two reports of lacerations so far. That was enough for World Market to enact a voluntary recall coordinated with the CPSC, allowing customers to get a refund. You can simply return the shaker to the store where you purchased it or submit a photo online to get your refund that way.

These cocktail shakers were sold at World Market stores around the U.S. as well as on the company website from August 2022 to April 2023 for about $25. No receipt is needed to qualify for the refund, but consumers are asked to dispose of the shaker after submitting their photo to ensure it won't be used again. Consumers can contact the company via email at ConsumerCare@worldmarket.com or call the toll-free phone number at 877-967-5362. They can also submit photos at worldmarketcorp.com/product-recalls/.

Cocktail shakers have become more fashionable in recent years and it may be hard to identify the one in your home – especially if it was purchased last summer. If the barcode is still intact, the UPC number should read 26165837. The shaker's lid is stainless steel but is colored to look like gold, while the bottom part is glass with a subtle ribbed texture. Many other manufacturers favor metal for their cocktail shakers which makes sense given the vigorous use they may be put to. These days, plastic shakers are also not uncommon. You can always check the CPSC's website for the latest recalls and even sign up for notifications.