Frozen Fruit Recall: Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and Aldi Customers Affected

A frozen fruit recall has been issued. Specific frozen food products are being recalled as a precautionary measure due to possible Listeria contamination, which includes mango chunks, sliced strawberries, and whole fruit sold at Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Target, and Aldi. SunOpta's subsidiary Sunrise Growers Inc. issued a voluntary recall of frozen fruit products due to the possibility of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause infections in people, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

As the products range from blackberries to cherries, they are all linked by the pineapple that originated from a third-party supplier. This is not the first time frozen fruit has been recalled this month after a recall of frozen strawberries from Oregon-based Willamette Valley Fruit Co. was issued earlier this month when the fruit was linked to an outbreak of Hepatitis A. The frozen strawberries were available at Walmart, Costco, and HEB stores.

Just a few days earlier, Wawona Frozen Foods, a California-based company selling Organic DayBreak Blend at Costco, announced a voluntary recall because Mexican-grown strawberries included in the blend may have been contaminated with Hepatitis A. The symptoms of a Listeria infection may consist of severe headaches and abdominal pain, but they can also cause severe illness and death in young children, the elderly, as well as people with weakened immunity. It is also possible for infections to cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women. As a precaution, the FDA advises consumers to check their freezers for expired and recalled food products. Recalled products should be discarded or returned to the store for a full refund.

Concerned consumers should email recall@sunrisegrowers.com or call 1-888-490-5591 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Pacific Time, Monday through Friday. The complete list of recalled products can be found here. The recalled items via Cincinnati.com: