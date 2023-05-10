Coca-Cola Just Recalled 4 Drinks

Coca-Cola lovers may need to do a quick double-take before they reach for their next drink. The fan-favorite beverage brand has recalled four separate drinks due to a possible contamination risk that could leave consumers ill.

The recall, issued by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners on May 2, affects four Barista Bros Products – Barista Bros Double Espresso, Barista Bros Espresso, Barista Bros Iced Chocolate, and Barista Bros Mocha, according to Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA). The recalled products were sold in 500-milliliter and 700-milliliter sizes and were available for purchase at Woolworths, Coles, Metcash/IGA grocers, and ALDI, as well as independent retail stores and vending machines throughout Australia. Only those products with Best Before dates of 30 SEP 23 to BB 30 DEC 23 are affected by the recall.

According to Food Standards Australia and New Zealand, the recall was issued "due to a potential packaging failure leading to a possible contamination risk." Packaging failures can lead to spoiled products, which may cause illness if consumed. Due to the health risk the recalled Coca-Cola products pose, consumers should not drink the beverages, which should instead be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Those concerned about their health should seek medical advice.

Coca-Cola's Barista Bros Products is a line of iced coffee drinks inspired by Australia's cafe culture. The Double Espresso Iced Coffee is made with 100% Arabica coffee and no added sugar. Per the drink's official description, "the double espresso delivers a double kick of great taste and a 4.5-star Health Star Rating." Also with a 4.5-star Health Star Rating, the Espresso Iced Coffee "delivers that great coffee taste Aussie's love" and is made with 100% Arabica coffee and no added sugar. The Mocha flavor offers the "perfect partnership of coffee and chocolate" and uses a smooth blend of carefully ground arabica beans & real coco." Meanwhile, the Iced Chocolate variety boasts the smooth & velvety taste of Barista Bros Iced Chocolate, made from real cocoa.

Consumers with further questions regarding Coca-Cola Europacific Partners' recent recall of these products can contact 1800 025 123 or visit www.cocacolaep.com/au/contact/ for more information.