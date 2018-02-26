Every Medal the US Won in the 2018 Winter Olympics

The 2018 Winter Olympics were an overall success for the United States, as the U.S. Olympic Team took home a total of 23 medals and came in fourth in terms of medal count.

As the Olympics come to a close and countries tally up their wins and losses, the U.S. can’t complain about how this year turned out. While our country didn’t steal the show entirely, our athletes put up a consistent performance across a wide variety of sports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Of course, we can’t forget about this year’s break-out stars either. An equally important part of the Olympics is the rise of a new crop of athletic icons, and 2018 saw plenty of those. From the ongoing commentary of Leslie Jones, to the young American athlete who dropped an “F” bomb on live TV, to the startling upset of the U.S. men’s curling team, this year was full of triumphant moments and memorable performances.

The Olympic spirit was on full display in Pyeongchang, and while part of that spirit is cooperation and the breaking of boundaries, another part is competition. On that score, America had a great year. Here’s a look at the medals coming home to the states now that the 2018 Winter Olympics have come to an end.

Red Gerard, Gold, Slopestyle Snowboarding

Slopestyle champion, ??Red Gerard lays down a back triple in his first run of the men’s big air #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/js9TPUeO7U — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 21, 2018

On Feb. 11, Redmond “Red” Gerard won the U.S. its first medal of the year when he took home the gold in men’s slopestyle snowboarding. At just 17, he reportedly overslept for his event after staying up late watching Netflix.

and 2 – finding out he won Gold (complete with f-bomb on TV) #Olympics pic.twitter.com/bSekkmqLaH — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) February 11, 2018

He then couldn’t find his jacket, and had to borrow his roommates. To top it all off, at the climactic moment when he learned he’d won, he yelled “Holy f—!” directly into an NBC cameara before the censors could catch it.

3rd & final — Mike Tirico apologizing for the kid’s language ? pic.twitter.com/vSy8Z70kIi — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) February 11, 2018

Chris Mazdzer, Silver, Men’s Singles Luge

What does a #Silver medal luge run for Chris @mazdzer look like? This! ??pic.twitter.com/qRvz14dgXH — Christopher Gabriel (@CGProgram) February 12, 2018

The U.S. picked up a silver medal on Feb. 11 as well, when Chris Mazdzer came in second in the men’s singles luge event. Mazdzer is a three-time Olympian who used his platform as an athlete to promote a charity called Classroom Champions.

Jamie Anderson, Gold, Women’s Slopestyle Snowboarding

On Feb. 12, Jamie Anderson won the gold medal in women’s slopestyle snowboarding for the U.S. The event, which was just added to the games in 2014, has been dominated by American athletes so far.

U.S Figure Skaters, Bronze, Team Figure Skating

Couldn’t be prouder of this team. ??



(#TeamUSA‘s full of busy bees and not everyone could make it for the photo, but they’re there in spirit!)



?: @GettySport pic.twitter.com/YBMWGuJyoS — U.S. Figure Skating (@USFigureSkating) February 24, 2018

On Feb. 12, the U.S. won bronze in the team figure skating event, thanks to the combined efforts of Nathan Chen, Alexa Scimeca Knierim, Chris Knierim, Mirai Nagasu, Adam Rippon, Alex Shibutani, Maia Shibutani and Bradie Tennell.

Rippon went on to become a fan favorite when NBC added him to the cast as a commentator.

Chloe Kim, Gold, Women’s Halfpipe Snowboarding

@monitor_sur @cnn #LookingForNews.>> CNN #US It only took Chloe Kim one run to secure Olympic Gold — then she went one better https://t.co/6I81dXFkoJ pic.twitter.com/Rtcs7S9dSw – It only took Chloe Kim one run to secure Olympic Gold — then she went one… https://t.co/JCl2H9FqXG — JUST PURE INFORMATION (@Monitor_sur) February 14, 2018

Another teenage victory stunned the crowd on Feb. 13, when 17-year-old Chloe Kim won the gold in women’s halfpipe snowboarding. Kim stunned the world not only with her Olympic performance, but with her perfectly spiteful victorious tweet several days later.

People acting like my bestie after the Olympics. Like remember when you took a sip of my apple juice in kindergarten, still salty bout that — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 17, 2018

“People acting like my bestie after the Olympics,” she wrote. “Like remember when you took a sip of my apple juice in kindergarten, still salty bout that.”

Arielle Gold, Silver, Women’s Halfpipe Snowboarding

Arielle Gold put herself in position to be on the podium for Team USA. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/D65Nuoyydu pic.twitter.com/g3VZJVFqRB — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 13, 2018

The women’s halfpipe snowboarding was an overwhelming American event, as 21-year-old Arielle Gold secured the bronze medal as well.

Shaun White, Gold, Men’s Halfpipe Snowboarding

You, the fans, make it all worth it for @ShaunWhite. His reaction to fan videos celebrating his gold medal run is a must-watch. #WinterOlympics #BestOfUS pic.twitter.com/7DJh9dn06U — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 16, 2018

On Valentine’s Day, Shaun White proved he’s still in the game with a gold medal win in men’s halfpipe snowboarding. The iconic Olympian has capitalized on his success, but in Pyeongchang, he proved that his passion for the sport has never wavered.

Mikaela Shiffrin, Gold, Women’s Giant Slalom Alpine Skiing

@Mikaelashiffrin is looking to defend her slalom #gold medal tonight at #PyeongChang2018!

The first run begins at 8p ET on @NBC! pic.twitter.com/HgnLRM9gfu — U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) February 16, 2018

On Feb. 15, Mikaela Shiffrin won the women’s giant slalom alpine skiing event. The 22-year-old was one of the big stars to watch from the beginning, and fans were not disappointed.

John-Henry Krueger, Silver, Men’s 1,000-Meter Short-Track Speed Skating

John-Henry Krueger won the U.S. another silver medal on Feb. 18, when he came in second in the men’s 1,000-meter short-track speed skating event. After three long days, the U.S. was starving for another medal, and they were so grateful for Krueger giving it to them that his hometown hockey team, the Pittsburgh Penguins, gave him a shout out on Twitter.

“Pittsburgh is great on the ice,” the team wrote.

Pittsburgh is great on the ice ?#BurghProud https://t.co/4J6yWwAmF3 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 18, 2018

Nick Goepper, Silver, Men’s Slopestyle Freeskiing

Another silver medal came later that day when 23-year-old Nick Goepper won the men’s slopestyle freeskiing event. With that characteristic restlessness of an athlete, Goepper said goodbye to Pyeongchang on Twitter and warned Beijing that he’d be training for the next Winter Olympics.

Alex & Maia Shibutani, Bronze, Ice Dancing

On Feb. 20, Alex and Maia Shibutani won bronze in ice dancing. The siblings stunned the crowd with their quick changes between intensity and levity, and, of course, their stunning song choices.

Brita Sigourney, Bronze, Women’s Halfpipe Freeskiing

Brita Sigourney brought home bronze in the women’s halfpipe freeskiing event on Feb. 20 as well. Time did a remarkable piece on Sigourney, who won by knocking her friend and teammate, Analisa Drew, out of third place.

Lindsey Vonn, Bronze, Women’s Downhill Alpine Skiing

The bronze medal in women’s downhill alpine skiing went to Lindsey Vonn, 33, has been competing in the Winter Olympics since 2010, yet she couldn’t be stopped in this year’s grueling competition.

Jessie Diggins & Kikkan Randall, Gold, Women’s Cross-Country Team Spring Free

#jessiediggins goes for the gold, and I’ve never been so amped for cross country skiing in my life #PyongChang2018 #usa ??? pic.twitter.com/QEMMR7FrWI — Dave Cermola (@Dmc04005) February 22, 2018

Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall brought home another gold medal on Feb. 21, in the women’s cross-country team spring free. It was America’s first cross-country Olympic medal in 42 years, and it was the first time any woman from the U.S. has won a cross-country skiing medal.

Lauren Gibbs & Elana Meyers Taylor, Silver, Women’s Bobsled

American women had another big win that day, when Lauren Gibbs and Elana Meyers Taylor took home the silver medal in women’s bobsled. The two 33-year-olds were ecstatic as they accepted their award.

Speedskating Team, Bronze, Women’s Team Pursuit Speedskating

The U.S. showed off its teamwork on Feb. 21 when the bronze medal in women’s team pursuit speed skating went to Heather Bergsma, Brittany Bowe, Mia Manganello, and Carlijn Schoutens. The harrowing event makes roller derby look like ring around the rosie.

Jamie Anderson, Silver, Women’s Big Air Snowboarding

On Feb. 22, Jamie Anderson secured silver in the women’s big air snowboarding event. Anderson was a big fan Leslie Jones’ trademark style of Olympic commentary, retweeting the comedian whenever she mentioned her throughout the games.

Ok today was a BUSY DAY!! Met so many of the people I wanted to meet. Still need @JamieAsnow and @chloekimsnow and THE SHIBS!! But today was awesome!! @NBCOlympics @Olympics pic.twitter.com/pLNuMmPtVH — Leslie Jones ? (@Lesdoggg) February 19, 2018

Alex Ferreira, Silver, Men’s Halfpipe Freeskiing

Alex Ferreira earned the U.S. another silver medal on Feb. 22 with a stunning performance in the men’s halfpipe freeskiing event. It turns out the competition wasn’t particularly fierce either, as Ferreira befriended the gold medalist, and even got a matching tattoo with him.

David Wise, Gold, Men’s Halfpipe Freeskiing

Way to Wise to the occasion!@mrDavidWise takes the lead with a 97.20 in the men’s freeski halfpipe on his final run! #WinterOlympics https://t.co/4YMw63E4C3 pic.twitter.com/L792rTM44c — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2018

That gold medalist was David Wise. The 27-year-old defended his title from Sochi in 2014 by taking the top spot in men’s halfpipe freeskiing. While in South Korea, he and Ferreira travelled to Seoul where they got matching tattoos of the Pyeongchang Games logo on their arms.

Mikaela Shiffrin, Silver, Women’s Combined Alpine Skiing

Mikaela Shiffrin bookmarked the Olympics nicely, earning a silver medal on Feb. 22 in women’s combined alpine skiing.

US Women’s Ice Hockey Team, Gold, Women’s Hockey Tournament

The U.S. women’s ice hockey team took the gold in the women’s tournament on Feb. 22 as well.

Kyle Mack, Silver, Men’s Big Air Snowboarding

On Feb. 23, Kyle Mack took the silver medal in big air snowboarding. The 20-year-old wore an expression of pure wonderment, and many believe that he would be the final American this year to stand on the podium.

US Curling Team, Gold, Men’s Curling

AND THAT’S HOW IT’S DONE!@TeamShuster doubles their score on one throw in End 8! ? https://t.co/crSmtNeRXW pic.twitter.com/D6s4z1cMAl — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 24, 2018

In perhaps the most joyous win of the year, the U.S. men’s curling team took home the gold medal on Feb. 24. The underdogs beat out the Swedish team in the late-night competition, doubling their score at the last minute for a spectacular victory.