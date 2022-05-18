Even More Ice Cream Recalled in Latest Wave of FDA Alerts

✖

Consumers may want to put that the ice cream scoop down, because yet another recall has just hit the favorite chilled treat. HP Hood LLC on May 12 issued a national recall of two ice cream flavors that also extends outside of the continental United States because they may contain an undeclared allergen. It was determined the ice cream products may contain peanuts, which pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers who have a peanut allergy.

According to the company's recall notice posted on U.S. Food and Drug Administration website, the recall covers approximately 4,481 cases of Planet Oat Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Planet Oat Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert sold in pint size. The Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl flavor has the item number 70986 and UPC code 44100709869. The Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream bares the item code 70990 and UPC code 44100709906. Both recalled products have a "Best Before Date" of "12/17/22" and were distributed nationally to retail stores in the Continental United States, as well as retail stores in Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, and Cayman Islands.

HP Hood LLC issued the recall "it was discovered that some Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl product, which contains peanuts, was packaged in a Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough container, which does not contain the peanut allergen statement." The issue was first discovered by a consumer, who contacted the company. According to the notice, no illnesses have been reported to date.

Peanut allergy is a common allergy and one of the most common causes of severe allergy attacks, according to Mayo Clinic. Common symptoms, which can occur within minutes after exposure, include skin reactions, itching or tingling around the mouth and throat, digestive problems, tightening of the throat, shortness of breath, and a runny nose. For some, consuming a product with peanuts can lead food-induced anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that that narrows the airways and can block breathing. Anaphylaxis requires treatment with an epinephrine autoinjector and a trip to the emergency room. Mayo Clinic notes that peanut allergies are also becoming increasingly common among children.

Due to the serious health risk peanuts pose to some consumers, those who purchased the recalled ice cream are urged to return it to the retail location where the purchase was made for a full refund or exchange. Retail locations, meanwhile, have been instructed to remove the products from their shelves and "distribution centers are being instructed check inventory, cease distribution, and notify retail customers.