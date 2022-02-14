Ice Cream Recall Issued Over Possible Bacteria Contamination

The Royal Chip Ice Cream Company, Inc. recalled several lots of its ice cream this week due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The company announced the recall on Friday, Feb. 4 and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is trying to get the word out. The company is also holding its next round of products back from distribution while further tests are conducted.

The Royal Ice Cream Company is based in Manchester, Connecticut and distributes its products throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts. It is sold in Market Baskets, Big Y Supermarkets and Roach Brothers Markets. This recall applies to specific lots of the brand’s vanilla, ginger and mocha chip ice cream flavors, all in 16-ounce paper cartons. The recalled cartons will have a “Date of Manufacture” listed on the carton as 1/19/22, and a “Best By” date of 7/19/23. The FDA’s website has specific UPC codes to check for if you want to be absolutely certain your ice cream is safe.

Customers who do have the recalled ice cream in their possession can return it to the point of purchase for a full refund. Otherwise, it can be thrown out. So far there have been no reports of illness in connection with this recall, but customers are asked to be cautious.

FDA testing reportedly detected Listeria monocytogenes on Royal Ice Cream Company processing equipment. The company and the FDA are both investigating and doing further tests. The Royal Ice Cream Company has set up a phone line for customer questions at 860-649-5358, and it is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Wednesdays.

Listeria monocytogenes have caused other recalls recently, but the contamination is more common in produce. Symptoms can range from mild to extreme and are not always life-threatening, but children and the elderly are particularly susceptible. Listeria is an organism that can cause extreme fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. It is dangerous to pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems as well.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms should contact a medical professional as soon as possible — especially if they’ve eaten something on the FDA’s recall list. The CDC has an informational page on Listeria as well, warning that it can come from unpasteurized dairy and home-grown vegetable sprouts. Visit the agency’s website for more information.