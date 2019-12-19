Elizabeth Warren Weighs in on President Donald Trump’s Impeachment

Elizabeth Warren is speaking out after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump Wednesday night. In a tweet shared just hours after the history-making vote, the Massachusetts senator and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate applauded the move and promised to “fulfill” her constitutional duty in the Senate trial.

“Donald Trump has abused our diplomatic relationships and undermined our national security for his own personal, political gain,” she wrote. “By voting to impeach him, the House has taken an important step to hold him accountable. I’m ready to fulfill my constitutional duty in the Senate.”

The House of Representatives formally impeached Trump on two articles Wednesday night. In a vote of 230 in favor to 197 opposed and one present vote, Article I which leveled charges of abuse of power, passed. Article II, which accused Trump of obstruction of congress, passed 229-198 with a single present vote.

Responding to his impeachment, Trump, speaking at his campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan Wednesday night, suggested that he had faith the Senate would acquit him.

“We had 198 to 229. We didn’t lose one Republican vote and three Democrats voted for us,” he said in a video aired by NBC News. “The Republican party has never been so affronted, but they’ve never been so united as they are right now.”

“Three Democrats went over to our side. That’s unheard of,” he continued. “I know the senators, and they’re great guys and women too. We have some great women, we have great guys. They love this country. They’re going to do the right thing.”

Trump also addressed his impeachment in a tweet shortly after, sharing a black and white photo of himself with a text overlay that read, “In reality they’re not after me they’re after you. I’m just in the way.”

The 73-year-old commander-in-chief, who has not been shy when it comes to slamming the impeachment proceedings, will not necessarily be removed from office. Following the vote in the House of Representatives, he will now be tried the Republican-controlled Senate, where a conviction would require the votes of nearly two dozen Republican senators. If convicted, he would be removed from house.

The Senate trial is expected to take place in early January, though House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to CNN, would not commit to sending the articles of impeachment against Trump to the Senate just yet. She added that House Democrats will make the decision “as a group” on when to send the articles to the Senate.