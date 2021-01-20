Dwyane Wade Praises Kamala Harris With Sharp Portrait Photo of Madame Vice President

✖

Kamala Harris was officially sworn in as Vice President of the United States on Wednesday, becoming the first woman elected to the position in the country's history. Several people responded to the news with excitement, including a former NBA player. Dwyane Wade celebrated Inauguration Day by dropping a portrait of Harris on Instagram.

Wade posted a photo that showed the new vice president dressed in a suit and standing with her arms crossed. He didn't write a long, elaborate caption about Harris. Instead, he opted to deliver a very direct message. "MADAME VICE PRESIDENT [Kamala Harris] [dancing lady emoji][crown emoji][black heart emoji][[praying hands emoji]!!!!!!" the former Miami Heat star wrote in the caption of his post.

Several people saw Wade's message and reacted with a wide array of comments. Some said that "America is saved" now that Biden is the president and Harris is the vice president. Although a few others disagreed and said that she has a history of "Locking up minorities & blocking evidence that would’ve exonerated them." These comments led to some disagreements on social media as supporters and critics alike weighed in.

Wade is not the only NBA figure highlighting Harris and her journey to the White House. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry did something similar. He partnered with his team to send a personalized "Madame VP" jersey to Harris. Curry autographed the City Edition top, which featured No. 49, and referred to her as a "Legendary VP."

The Warrior released a video on Wednesday that highlighted a young girl talking about how she likes Harris "because she is from Oakland," as well as the fact that "she looks like me." The video featured audio from one of Harris' speeches, which played over footage of the girl dancing around in the No. 49 Warriors jersey.

"Madame Vice President, I'm not saying you've got to put this up in your office at the White House, but it probably would be a good idea," Curry said as he held up Harris' new personalized jersey. "Congratulations. Blazing your own path, we are all rooting and supporting you the whole way."

Additionally, Curry tweeted out a photo of Harris taking her oath with her right hand raised in the air. "Talk about a moment for my kids to see! How y’all doing this morning????" he asked on Wednesday morning.