Krispy Kreme Launches New Valentine’s Day Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is hoping to sprinkle a little love into February for all of its guests. In preparation of the month of love, the iconic doughnut chain has introduced the all-new Valentine’s Day doughnut collection, a line of four new heart-shaped doughnuts perfect for your significant other that will only be available for a limited time.

The new doughnut line starts with the Beary Best Valentine Doughnut, which is dipped in chocolate icing and chocolate sprinkles and is decorated like a teddy bear with Chocolate Kreme and icing. The Bee Mine Doughnut is filled with Strawberries & Kreme filling and dipped in red icing. It is decorated with pink icing and a bee sugar piece.Third in the new collection is the Cookie to My KREME Doughnut, which is filled with Cookies & Kreme, dipped in white icing, decorated with a chocolate icing drizzle and topped with a confetti heart sprinkle blend. Last but not least, the My Batter Half Doughnut is filled with cake batter, dipped in pink icing, and decorated with heart sprinkles. All four doughnuts available for pick-up or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website beginning Monday, Jan. 31.

The new doughnut collection is not the only way Krispy Kreme will be celebrating love next month, though. Throughout February, Krispy Kreme will be handing out its Valentine’s Day doughnuts in a limited-edition dozen box that features real valentines. The Valentine’s Day custom dozen box boasts two perforated, pop-out valentines that feature he brand’s Valentine’s Day bear and bee. The box, according to Krispy Kreme, makes “it easy for guests to share not only doughnuts but some kind words.”

“It’s been rough lately. Sharing a little love goes a long way. We want to offer everyone a sweet, simple way to do just that,” Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme, said in a press release. “And don’t worry, we took care of the Valentine’s Day cards, too. They’re built right into the box.”

Although we’re only just now headed into the second month of 2022, the new Valentine’s Day doughnut collection is just the latest new limited-time only treat to hit the Krispy Kreme menu this year. The beloved doughnut chain kicked off the new year with the introduction of its first-ever minis, the Chocolate Glazed minis doughnut collection. That limited-time collection included four new doughnuts – Mini Chocolate Glazed Cake Batter Doughnut, Mini Chocolate Glazed Cookies & Kreme Doughnut, Mini Chocolate Glazed Peanut Butter Doughnut, and Mini Chocolate Glazed Doughnut – all which began with a mini Chocolate Glazed doughnut.