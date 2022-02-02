Dairy Queen Brings Back Fan-Favorite Valentine’s Day-Themed Treats

Cupid’s arrow has landed directly on the Dairy Queen menu just in time for Valentine’s Day! The ice cream chain is celebrating the month of love by returning to fan-favorite chilled items to the menu: the Red Velvet Cake Blizzard and the heart-shaped Cupid Cake. Both Valentine’s Day-themed treats are available at participating Dairy Queen locations nationwide for a limited time.

Returning to the menu as the official February Flavor of the Month, the Red Velvet Cake Blizzard features a perfect balance of rich red velvet cake pieces, silky cream cheese icing, and smooth vanilla soft serve all blended together to create Dairy Queen’s signature treat. According to DQ, “once this sweet treat touches your tongue, you may think to yourself: ‘How do they pack so much of the indulgent taste of red velvet cake into every bite of the Red Velvet Cake Blizzard of the Month?’”

IT’S HERE. The Red Velvet Cake BLIZZARD of the Month. Silky cream cheese icing…red velvet cake pieces…need we say more?! #HappyTastesGood pic.twitter.com/HF9oAQdm7A — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) February 1, 2022

“If you’re looking for love this February, let the DQ Red Velvet Cake Blizzard of the Month be your Valentine. With the Red Velvet Cake Blizzard Treat by your side, you’ll be on a date with luxury and decadent deliciousness,” Dairy Queen wrote in the Red Velvet Cake Blizzard’s official description. “If you’ve got someone sweet to pamper with a treat, a Red Velvet Cake Blizzard Treat is a sophisticated gift that will make them feel pampered and loved. When it comes to the Red Velvet Cake Blizzard Treat, Cupid’s arrow doesn’t miss. Happy Tastes Good.”

DQ has also brought back its iconic Cupid Cake for a limited time. Shaped like a heart, the Cupid Cake features a base layer of the brand’s vanilla soft serve, a center of red velvet cake pieces and cream cheese icing and a top layer consisting of a Red Velvet Cake Blizzard. According to the DQ website, the cake is “perfectly sized for two.”

Both the Red Velvet Cake Blizzard and heart-shaped Cupid Cake are now available at participating Dairy Queen locations nationwide for a limited time only. Those not feeling red velvet have plenty of other ordering options. Other Blizzard Treats on the menu include the Sea Salt Toffee Fudge Blizzard Treat, the Reese’s Pieces Cookie Blizzard Treat, and the Oreo Mocha Fudge Blizzard Treat, among others. For cakes, DQ offers the DQ Blizzard Treatzza Pizza, both round and sheet cakes, and a list of DQ Blizzard Cakes, including Choco Brownie Supreme, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.