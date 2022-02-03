Hardee’s Brings Back Beloved Menu Item Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

Love and the aroma of biscuits are in the air at Hardee’s locations across the nation. The beloved fast-food restaurant is getting into the spirit of Valentine’s Day by officially bringing back a treat perfect for the day: Hardee’s Heart Shaped Biscuits! A more loved-up spin on the chain’s traditional biscuits, Hardee’s Heart Shaped Biscuits feature the chain’s Made from Scratch biscuits carefully reshaped into hearts.

Given that these biscuits are centered around Valentine’s Day, they will only be available for a limited time. The Heart Shaped Biscuits will be available at Hardee’s locations nationwide and Carl’s Jr. locations in Oklahoma during breakfast hours, which typically last through 10:30 a.m. daily, from Friday, Feb. 11 through Monday, Feb. 14. Hardee’s said all of its biscuit menu items will come with a Heart Shaped Biscuit during this time. As a Valentine’s Day treat, Hardee’s will also be offering a buy-one, get-one deal on its all new craveable Bacon Beast Biscuit on Feb. 11.

The chain’s Bacon Beast Biscuit boasts six half-strips of bacon, two slices of American cheese and a folded egg, all of which is served on a buttermilk biscuit. The mouth-watering dish carries a suggested price of $3.79, or you can get it as part of a combo for $5.79. It is part of the larger Bacon Beast lineup that was introduced at Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s in late January.

In addition to the Bacon Beast Biscuit, the lineup also includes the Bacon Beast Burger, which features a 3.5-oz beef patty, tomato, lettuce, pickle, yellow onion, mayonnaise, American cheese, and four strips of applewood-smoked bacon. It is topped with a special sauce on a seeded bun and can also be ordered with two or three patties. The third item in the lineup is the Bacon Beast Burrito, which boasts four strips of bacon, Hash Rounds, American cheese, scrambled eggs, and shredded cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with a packet of Picante. The lineup can be found at participating Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s locations nationwide for a limited time.

The Bacon Beast lineup was introduced just weeks after Hardee’s launched the limited-time-only $5 Meal Deals. Rolling out in late December, $5 Meal Deals feature one select entree paired with a small drink and small fries. That lineup included the $5 Meal Deal Big Cheeseburger, $5 Meal Deal Hot Ham and Cheese, $5 Meal Deal 3-Piece Chicken Tenders, and $5 Meal Deal Chili Dog.