Dunkin’ Rings in 2022 With New Menu Items

Dunkin’ kicked off the new year with a brand new menu lineup! As the hours ticked down to midnight on New Year’s Eve, the beloved coffee chain was busy squaring up its all-new 2022 Winter Menu, which boasts a slew of new menu items, including the guaranteed to be a favorite Omelet Bites and the brand new Brown Sugar Oat Iced Latte.

Kicking off the seasonal menu, which debuted nationwide on Wednesday, Jan. 5, is a list of beverages that Dunkin’ says will have customers cozying “up with winning wintertime sips.” The seasonal beverage lineup features both hot and cold winter beverages to refuel and awaken the senses with every cup, like the Winter Blend Coffee, the newest addition to Dunkin’s Limited Batch Series. The Winter Blend Coffee is a “full-bodied, smooth medium roast” that features beans sourced from coffee regions in Brazil and Sumatra and offers notes of gingersnap. The Winter Blend Coffee makes its debut alongside a sweeter drink option, the Brown Sugar Oat Iced Latte. The latest latte creation blends rich, handcrafted espresso with creamy oatmilk and Brown Sugar Cookie flavor with notes of brown sugar, toasted oats and baked cookies. Dunkin’ promises that the Brown Sugar Oat Iced Latte “is a deliciously crafted cold sip that warms the soul.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dunkin’ customers can pair their new coffees with one of the three new food items available. Perhaps most exciting are the new Omelet Bites, a “protein-packed, sous vide egg bites” available in Bacon & Cheddar and Egg White & Veggie. The Omelet Bites are served with two per order in a convenient portable tray. The Winter Menu also boasts Chive & Onion Stuffed Bagel Minis, bite-sized stuffed bagel minis which feature a savory onion bagel filled with chive cream cheese and topped with toasted onions. Customers can also opt to order the new Stroopwafel Donut, which begins with a chocolate frosted donut and is topped with a mini Stroopwafel cookie that combines caramel between two crunchy wafer cookies.

“Heading into the coldest winter months, we wanted to bring new flavor and excitement to one of America’s favorite daily rituals – breakfast at Dunkin’,” ill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing & Culinary at Dunkin’, said of the seasonal menu. “With our new winter menu, guests can kickstart their new year and discover a new way to breakfast at Dunkin’ with our new Winter Blend Coffee and protein-packed Omelet Bites.”

Dunkin’ is welcoming the Winter Menu and everything it has to offer with a few sweet deals. From Jan. 5 and continuing through Tuesday, Feb. 1, Dunkin’ will be serving $2 medium hot or iced Winter Blend Coffee. Dunkin’ guests who join the DD Perks loyalty program will also be able to get one free medium hot or iced coffee when they sign-up online or on the Dunkin’ app today through Tuesday, Feb. 22. As a final offer, from Jan. 5 until Friday, Jan. 11 DD Perks members will get a free beverage reward when they purchase Omelet Bites.