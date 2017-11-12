Creepily Realistic Baby Sculpture Sends Passersby Into a Panic

A sleeping-baby sculpture might be too creepy and realistic for those walking the streets of New York City.

The Huffington Post reports that the artwork of a snoozing baby in a stroller, parked in the window of a New York City auction house on Park Avenue has spectators panicked.

Named “Baby in a Carriage, 1983,” the piece by late Midwestern artist Duane Hanson, shows a blond-haired child asleep with a shirt emblazoned with the Bible verse, “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast the first stone.”

Reuters reports that the sculpture is valued at around $80,000 to $120,000 and is giving pedestrians passing by the window display a double-take.

“That’s art?” I thought that was a real baby,” said passerby Rachel Leeds.

Sarah Conforti told the agency, “I passed by it a few minutes ago on my way to a store and then on my way back I took a better look at it . . . The baby doesn’t look very happy.”

Passerby Rahmel Dantzler also expressed having a similar reaction to the sculpture, telling Reuters it was “kinda creepy. I’d run.”

The director of American art at Heritage Auctions, Aviva Lehmann, told Reuters that the reactions are “the greatest.”

“If you could watch our footage of this baby in the window, it would crack you up because truly all day, people, women, children, mothers, grandfathers, cops will stop and look at it and wonder truly for a second, or more than a second, is that really a baby?” Conforti said.

“Baby in Carriage” will hit the auction block on Nov. 30.