Dr. Pimple Popper’s New Series Will Gross You out but Also Hype You Up

For those who are addicted to watching Dr. Pimple Popper‘s highly disgusting yet oddly satisfying and addicting videos at all hours of the day and night, rejoice — because she’s getting her very own series.

Dr. Sandra Lee (aka Dr. Pimple Popper) announced via Instagram on Friday that she and her videos will be featured in a TLC and Facebook Watch series called This Is Zit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The series will feature special behind-the-scenes footage in her office as well her favorite “top pops,” according to her Instagram video. Plus, she’s sharing three brand-new pops.

The first episode is about tackling an epidermoid cyst which looks like this:

So it might be best to refrain from eating immediately before tuning in. Her TV special will air on TLC on Jan. 3, 2018 — are you brave enough to watch? Check out some fan reactions.

dr. pimple popper is getting her own series and i’ve never been so ready — bri (@21briannah) December 23, 2017

I’m never going to eat again because I WILL DEFINITELY BE WATCHING THIS SHOW! — Sallu (@Coffee_nated) December 24, 2017