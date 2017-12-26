Dr. Pimple Popper’s New Series Will Gross You out but Also Hype You Up

For those who are addicted to watching Dr. Pimple Popper‘s highly disgusting yet oddly satisfying and addicting videos at all hours of the day and night, rejoice — because she’s getting her very own series.
ATTENTION POPAHOLICS! There’s a new FB page in town 😜 I created this with @tlc and on it you’ll find NEVER BEFORE SEEN POPS + A BTS LOOK AT SOME OF MY BESTTTT VIDEOS! Think you guys are realllly gonna like this: Facebook.com/DrPimplePopperThisIsZit ✌🏼❤️💥 head over and look out for ANOTHER bigggg announcement later today! 😘😜
Dr. Sandra Lee (aka Dr. Pimple Popper) announced via Instagram on Friday that she and her videos will be featured in a TLC and Facebook Watch series called This Is Zit.
Videos by PopCulture.com
The series will feature special behind-the-scenes footage in her office as well her favorite “top pops,” according to her Instagram video. Plus, she’s sharing three brand-new pops.
The first episode is about tackling an epidermoid cyst which looks like this:
So it might be best to refrain from eating immediately before tuning in. Her TV special will air on TLC on Jan. 3, 2018 — are you brave enough to watch? Check out some fan reactions.
dr. pimple popper is getting her own series and i’ve never been so ready— bri (@21briannah) December 23, 2017
I’m never going to eat again because I WILL DEFINITELY BE WATCHING THIS SHOW!— Sallu (@Coffee_nated) December 24, 2017
December 24, 2017
DR PIMPLE POPPER IS GETTING A SHOW CALLED ‘THIS IS ZIT’ AND IM DYING— star power⭐️ (@xmadelinewilson) December 24, 2017