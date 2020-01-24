Donald Trump Tweets Photoshopped Image With Obama Amid Impeachment

Amid the ongoing impeachment trial, President Donald Trump on Thursday shared a photoshopped image of former President Barack Obama scaling the outside of Trump Tower to spy on him. The image, provided without caption, seemingly referenced Trump’s continued claims that the FBI, under his predecessor, unlawfully spied on him and his campaign.

The image didn’t fail to capture the attention of Trump’s fellow Twitter users, with some voicing their support for Trump amid the impeachment trial, while others accused him of being jealous of Obama.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[Donald Trump] will always be jealous of President Obama, and will never measure up,” wrote one person.

“Well done President Trump!” tweeted another. “The Obama cabal needs to answer a lot of questions!”

“You accomplished ONE thing Obama couldn’t. Do you know what it is??” asked another. “Getting IMPEACHED!!”

Although Trump did not give any reasoning for sharing that particular image, it came just after reports surfaced regarding the legitimacy of the FBI’s secret surveillance of former Trump campaign aide Carter Page, according to NBC News.

According to the outlet, the Justice Department concluded that two of four warrants allowing the FBI to spy on Page lacked probable cause as the government made “material misstatements” in obtaining them. A declassified judicial order stated that “the department told the court it now believes it did not have probable cause to believe that Page was acting as an agent of a foreign power, which was required to obtain the surveillance,” NBC News reports.

Just last month, however, Michael Horowitz, the inspector general of the Justice Department, claimed that there was no evidence to show that political bias had played a role in the Russia probe.

Meanwhile, Trump and some of his supporters have long accused Obama and the FBI of illegally spying on him.

“Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before victory,” he wrote in a March 2017 tweet. “Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!”

According to the Independent, in 2018, Trump started a conspiracy theory nicknamed “Spygate,” in which he alleged the Obama administration placed a spy in his 2016 presidential campaign in order to help his then rival, Hillary Clinton. Those claims were denied by Horowitz last month.