Donald Trump Stirs Social Media With Complaint He's Been Treated 'Worse' Than Abraham Lincoln Over Coronavirus Response

Donald Trump continues to handle the coronavirus pandemic in a way that his critics and supporters are trying to comprehend. With protests of questionable origins popping up around the nation and an effort from many in Trump's inner circle to get the country "open" and restart the economy. On the heels of a blistering Washington Post report on the White House response to the virus, Trump went to Fox News for some positive coverage while at the Lincoln Memorial.

It was there that the current president said he's been treated worse than the Civil War president who was infamously assassinated. Without much attention to history and other presidents who oversaw difficult moments in global history, Trump claimed that questions he faced at the daily coronavirus briefings were a disgrace.

At the Lincoln Memorial, Trump says he's being treated worse than Lincoln. pic.twitter.com/psZwWRE6WD — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 4, 2020

"I am greeted with a hostile press, the likes of which no president has ever seen," Trump said according to The Hill. "The closest would be that gentleman right up there. They always said Lincoln, nobody got treated worse than Lincoln. I believe I am treated worse."

"They come at me with questions that are disgraceful, to be honest. Disgraceful," he continued. "Their manner of presentation and their words — I feel if I was kind to them, I’d be walked off the stage. I mean, they come at you with the most horrible, horrendous, biased questions."

Many quickly went online to point out that Lincoln was assassinated, but others just added the moment to their President Trump memory book. Yes, Lincoln was sniped at by Confederate sharpshooters and was the only president to experience this on the battlefield. But Trump feels that he's being sniped daily in the press room and nobody is making a peep in his defense.

The comment and interview sparked an intense reaction online, amplified by the current coronavirus cases and death totals launching well over 1 million confirmed with over 60,000 dead.

