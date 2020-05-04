Donald Trump Stirs Social Media With Complaint He's Been Treated 'Worse' Than Abraham Lincoln Over Coronavirus Response
Donald Trump continues to handle the coronavirus pandemic in a way that his critics and supporters are trying to comprehend. With protests of questionable origins popping up around the nation and an effort from many in Trump's inner circle to get the country "open" and restart the economy. On the heels of a blistering Washington Post report on the White House response to the virus, Trump went to Fox News for some positive coverage while at the Lincoln Memorial.
It was there that the current president said he's been treated worse than the Civil War president who was infamously assassinated. Without much attention to history and other presidents who oversaw difficult moments in global history, Trump claimed that questions he faced at the daily coronavirus briefings were a disgrace.
At the Lincoln Memorial, Trump says he's being treated worse than Lincoln. pic.twitter.com/psZwWRE6WD— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 4, 2020
"I am greeted with a hostile press, the likes of which no president has ever seen," Trump said according to The Hill. "The closest would be that gentleman right up there. They always said Lincoln, nobody got treated worse than Lincoln. I believe I am treated worse."
"They come at me with questions that are disgraceful, to be honest. Disgraceful," he continued. "Their manner of presentation and their words — I feel if I was kind to them, I’d be walked off the stage. I mean, they come at you with the most horrible, horrendous, biased questions."
Many quickly went online to point out that Lincoln was assassinated, but others just added the moment to their President Trump memory book. Yes, Lincoln was sniped at by Confederate sharpshooters and was the only president to experience this on the battlefield. But Trump feels that he's being sniped daily in the press room and nobody is making a peep in his defense.
The comment and interview sparked an intense reaction online, amplified by the current coronavirus cases and death totals launching well over 1 million confirmed with over 60,000 dead.
Scroll down to see the most heated debate over the latest controversy.
How We Got Here?
On the south wall of the Memorial is the Gettysburg Address—which Lincoln used to eulogize those who had died fighting for the nation.
The north wall excerpts Lincoln's Second Inaugural—in which he argued for unity and healing after the war ended.
And then there's this schmuck. https://t.co/c2phsGL3O8— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) May 4, 2020
This is why Trump is putting on that performance at the Lincoln Memorial right now, folks-to take your attention away from whatever Trump truths 60 minutes is dishing up tonight. https://t.co/GSe3B7pKeL— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) May 4, 2020
'Parks & Rec'
When we shot a scene for Parks and Rec at the Lincoln Memorial, we were asked to stay below the top step out of a general reverence for the place and its meaning. But now Trump is sitting right next to Lincoln saying he has been treated worse, so all bets are off I guess?— Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) May 4, 2020
Assassination
Lincoln was shot in the head https://t.co/PqepyRBGtn— Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) May 4, 2020
Lincoln- Assassinated by John Wilkes Boothe.
Trump- Asked by Kaitlan Collins when we’ll have enough Covid tests.
* Yeah. That does sound worse.
** What a putz.— Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) May 4, 2020
What Would Lincoln Do?
Honestly surprised the statue of Lincoln hasn't gotten up and left.— Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) May 4, 2020
Lincoln is sitting there thinking “this is the worst play I’ve ever had to sit through” pic.twitter.com/nD62C0Djhp— Mohanad Elshieky (@MohanadElshieky) May 4, 2020
Hallowed
The Lincoln Memorial is one of the nation’s most hallowed sites. It honors the president who freed slaves and united the country, and was host to civil rights history. Tonight Trump is staging a “big show” inside the memorial and complaining he’s treated worse than Lincoln.— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) May 4, 2020
Past Presidents
Someone should put together clips of past reporters badgering presidents -- Dan Rather tearing into Nixon, Sam Donaldson barking at Reagan, Helen Thomas doggedly going after Clinton, etc. etc.
The idea that Trump is being treated worse than them is ludicrous. Or Lincoln? Jesus. https://t.co/f6jrWZq6K6— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) May 4, 2020