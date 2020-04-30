Donald Trump's Statement Over 'Sooo Much Better' Testing of 1 Million US Coronavirus Cases Sets Social Media on Fire

President Donald Trump has once again stirred social media after touting the United States' ability to test for the coronavirus. As the country surpassed 1 million confirmed cases earlier this week, the president took to Twitter to praise his administration’s response to the pandemic, claiming that the high number is simply due to the fact that the U.S. is testing more people than any other country, something that many took issue with.

The only reason the U.S. has reported one million cases of CoronaVirus is that our Testing is sooo much better than any other country in the World. Other countries are way behind us in Testing, and therefore show far fewer cases! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 29, 2020

Trump's claim that "other countries are way behind" the U.S. when it comes to testing, as many pointed out, is not true. The Washington Post reports that as of April 28, the country had administered 5.9 million tests and about about 17,855 tests administered per one million people. Those numbers are far lower than the next five countries – Russia (21,511 per million), Germany (24,748 per million), Italy (30,547 per million), Spain (28,799 per million), and the United Arab Emirates (106,904 per million).

Responders to the president’s tweet weren't afraid to point this out and call him out. Many aired their grievances with his response to the pandemic, such as his previous statements that the coronavirus was a "hoax," while others took issue with just how high the fatalities in the country have risen. Keep scrolling to see how social media reacted to the president’s tweet.