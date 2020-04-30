Donald Trump's Statement Over 'Sooo Much Better' Testing of 1 Million US Coronavirus Cases Sets Social Media on Fire
President Donald Trump has once again stirred social media after touting the United States' ability to test for the coronavirus. As the country surpassed 1 million confirmed cases earlier this week, the president took to Twitter to praise his administration’s response to the pandemic, claiming that the high number is simply due to the fact that the U.S. is testing more people than any other country, something that many took issue with.
The only reason the U.S. has reported one million cases of CoronaVirus is that our Testing is sooo much better than any other country in the World. Other countries are way behind us in Testing, and therefore show far fewer cases!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 29, 2020
Trump's claim that "other countries are way behind" the U.S. when it comes to testing, as many pointed out, is not true. The Washington Post reports that as of April 28, the country had administered 5.9 million tests and about about 17,855 tests administered per one million people. Those numbers are far lower than the next five countries – Russia (21,511 per million), Germany (24,748 per million), Italy (30,547 per million), Spain (28,799 per million), and the United Arab Emirates (106,904 per million).
Responders to the president’s tweet weren't afraid to point this out and call him out. Many aired their grievances with his response to the pandemic, such as his previous statements that the coronavirus was a "hoax," while others took issue with just how high the fatalities in the country have risen. Keep scrolling to see how social media reacted to the president’s tweet.
Is this guy ...bragging about having the most cases of infected people on the face of the earth?— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 29, 2020
The only reason we have one million cases is because you and Fox News tried to convince America that the pandemic was a hoax, then you failed to coordinate an effective response. Resign.— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 29, 2020
This really is like the Captain of the Titanic saying: “But look at all the icebergs we didn’t hit”— Jiggs Town (@jiggs416) April 29, 2020
So basically you're saying that some countries would have a higher case count but still have far less deaths than the United States.
That makes us look even worse. 🙄— Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) April 29, 2020
Narrator -the reason we have more than one million cases is I didn't take this seriously and now we are the worst in the world.— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) April 29, 2020
United States has most deaths than any other country in the world.
Acknowledge that also.
Take some responsibility
Admit your mistakes— Pantomath (@pantomath__) April 29, 2020
We’ve LOST 59,826 Americans FOREVER under Your watch.
That is 21 TIMES more Americans than we lost on 9/11. 💔💔💔
1000 More American LIVES than the ENTIRE VIETNAM WAR @realDonaldTrump is & ALWAYS will be: “The DEADLIEST President”— The Resistor Sister ♥️🇺🇸🦅 (@the_resistor) April 29, 2020
Or you didn't do shit in Feb and it spread like wildfire. Hmm I wonder which one is more likely?— Darryl Silver (@silveraa) April 29, 2020
Bullsh°t. The US has tested only 1.6% of its population, which compared to every other iindustrialized country is one of the very lowest amounts of testing done per capita.— ResistanceRules (@ResistanceRules) April 29, 2020
Cool.
So beautiful testing is the reason that we've got 27% of the world's dead but only 4.4% of the world's population? pic.twitter.com/f13EaPi9oC— KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) April 29, 2020
More lies. We have more deaths because of lack of testing. We’re in April and are just starting to develop a testing program. South Korea had their first case the same time as America back in January 30— cappitink (@cappitink) April 29, 2020
You are the dumbest person to ever live.pic.twitter.com/HyDcyN6F84— Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) April 29, 2020
Over 50,000 Americans are dead because of your malice and incompetence.— dave karpf (@davekarpf) April 29, 2020
Your inaction- after “more than a dozen” warnings in January and February security briefings- has led to these catastrophic numbers- the highest in the world by far.— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 29, 2020