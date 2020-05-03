Ivanka Trump's Tribute to COVID-19 Victims Sparks Spirited Response From Both Sides
On Sunday, Ivanka Trump invited her followers to join her in praying for the Americans who have died in the coronavirus pandemic. The tweet was met with mixed reactions, as many thought that Trump was not in a position to comment on the public health crisis freely. Others defended the first daughter and White House adviser from her detractors.
Ivanka Trump tweeted about the victims of the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday, asking her followers to join her in praying for them. She also praised the frontline workers still going out to work every day. She wrote: "This Sunday, let’s come together in prayer, and hold in our hearts, all who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and their grieving families. God bless you and all the brave heroes on the frontlines in the war against this invisible enemy."
This Sunday, let’s come together in prayer, and hold in our hearts, all who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and their grieving families.
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 3, 2020
The tweet racked up likes and retweets quickly, but it got lots of replies as well. Not all were favorable, as many people criticized Trump for her role in her father's administration. They felt that she bears some responsibility for the mass casualties from the coronavirus so far.
The U.S. has now had over 1.16 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 67,067 deaths. There have also been 152,000 confirmed recoveries. The outbreak was first reported in China back in December, but did not reach the U.S. until March. Many experts say that the Trump administration ignored chances to combat the virus early on.
There are currently four separate investigations into the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic underway, according to a report by CNN. The probes are looking into evidence that President Donald Trump denied life-saving aid and cost American lives both before and during the outbreak.
Online, people on both ends of the political spectrum have argued that this is not productive as the crisis is ongoing. Many do not want to see the crisis politicized, fearing that will only galvanize some groups in the wrong direction. Here is what Ivanka Trump's followers had to say about her call for prayers on Sunday morning.
