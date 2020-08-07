Donald Trump's 'Different Way' Stimulus Comment Leaves People Speculating What's Next

Now that negotiations over the proposed second stimulus package have fallen apart, President Donald Trump has tweeted that his administration will go "a different way" when it comes to providing aid to U.S. citizens impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. This has naturally made quite a few people curious as to what, exactly, is in store regarding financial relief.

"Pelosi and Schumer only interested in Bailout Money for poorly run Democrat cities and states," Trump tweeted on Friday. "Nothing to do with China Virus! Want one trillion dollars. No interest. We are going a different way!" The tweet also echoed what White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows had told reporters following Friday's stalemate. "[We] will recommend to the President based upon our lack of activity today to move forward with some executive orders," Mnuchin told reporters, adding that they're "going to take executive orders to try to alleviate some of the pain that people are experiencing. He was also quick to point out that "this is not a perfect answer" to the problem.

Despite the mixed messages that both Republicans and Democrats had sent about the HEALS Act deliberations, there was some common ground on what to include. Although it appears not enough to keep negotiations going. Now, of course, people are left to wonder what's in store.