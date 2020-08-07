Donald Trump's 'Different Way' Stimulus Comment Leaves People Speculating What's Next
Now that negotiations over the proposed second stimulus package have fallen apart, President Donald Trump has tweeted that his administration will go "a different way" when it comes to providing aid to U.S. citizens impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. This has naturally made quite a few people curious as to what, exactly, is in store regarding financial relief.
"Pelosi and Schumer only interested in Bailout Money for poorly run Democrat cities and states," Trump tweeted on Friday. "Nothing to do with China Virus! Want one trillion dollars. No interest. We are going a different way!" The tweet also echoed what White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows had told reporters following Friday's stalemate. "[We] will recommend to the President based upon our lack of activity today to move forward with some executive orders," Mnuchin told reporters, adding that they're "going to take executive orders to try to alleviate some of the pain that people are experiencing. He was also quick to point out that "this is not a perfect answer" to the problem.
Despite the mixed messages that both Republicans and Democrats had sent about the HEALS Act deliberations, there was some common ground on what to include. Although it appears not enough to keep negotiations going. Now, of course, people are left to wonder what's in store.
You’ve always went a different way. It’s always been self serving and never about what’s best for the Country. You don’t have it in you to think about or care about anyone besides yourself. You lack instinct, empathy and insight. You are a train wreck and a danger to our Country.— Tammy VanB (@Tammyvanb) August 7, 2020
prevnext
You don’t have the power to go a different way without Congress, who controls the money. So this press conference is a sham for your supporters who don’t know any better. Btw, no mention of the NRA scandal, too bad u can’t remove the state AG to help, like U removed the US AG.— Realist (@Izzy617) August 7, 2020
By golfing you mean, you going a different way by golfing?— TheBerk (Super Duper NeverTrump) (@the_berk1) August 7, 2020
prevnext
So the Trumplican party refused to make a no brainer deal to help stabilize America in a dystopian time, and now Trump is personally going to "go a different way".— bmaz (@bmaz) August 7, 2020
Quit lying they want money for all Americans. Not just democratic states your the only ass hat in this equation. And they are going a different way, its called empathy something you know nothing about.— mike Lang (@mikelangpr) August 7, 2020
prevnext
America is going a different way. don you tried, you failed and you are fired~!— Craig Auman (@craig_auman) August 7, 2020
You’re going a different way all right. ‘On the waters of oblivion...’ pic.twitter.com/0Hdq1hRwsh— Bruce Tomaso (@brucetomaso) August 7, 2020
prevnext
Does that “different way” include the health care plan you promised two weeks ago?...or, maybe it’s Infrastructure Week again!— Chris Wright (@DaBigPapa) August 7, 2020
November 3rd we will be truly going a different way...@realDonaldTrump djt45* soon to be gone from the People’s House in DC https://t.co/GvUxXd9Kt5— j skibo (@sjskibo) August 7, 2020
prevnext
There is no "different way" to help citizens.
You can't EO this one, champ. The House and Senate have to pass whatever you try to do.— Havok💥🇺🇸🇮🇪💥 (@Havok_2O18) August 7, 2020
A different way? So... more handouts to your already rich buddies then? Neat.— OGKDubs 🌊🌊🌊 (@kewhi_83) August 7, 2020
prev
We all what your "different way" is. pic.twitter.com/jWmlwakgrv— Colleen Shannon (@C_A_Shannon) August 7, 2020