Donald Trump Slammed by Chuck Schumer After Latest Stimulus Stall: 'There Is No Leadership From the President'

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer isn't happy with President Donald Trump. The Democrat lawmaker had quite a few unkind things to say about the president, as well as other members of the GOP over the increasing delays over the proposed second stimulus package.

"There is no leadership from the president," Schumer said at a press conference on Thursday, via Yahoo! Money. "He says one thing one day, another thing another day, and another thing another day. He's not focused on this, no leadership." He went on to say that Republicans "don't seem to see the gravity of the situation" while Trump himself "just dithers." Schumer's remarks came after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell indicated that he's "prepared to support" a deal between the president and Democrats, taking the GOP and their current in-fighting out of the equation entirely.

"They'd like to get away with passing the skinniest, most minimal bill possible and go home and wash their hands of it," Schumer continued. "We can't do that because it will leave Americans hurting and not get us out of the crisis." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who's been serving as Schumer's co-negotiator against Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, said there has been some progress. "We're not there yet," Pelosi added. "I see a light at the end of the tunnel. We just don't know how long the tunnel is."

As talks over the proposed HEALS Act continue, with mixed messages as to how well it's been going overall, Trump himself has once again begun talking about signing executive orders to put certain aspects of the stimulus passage into effect. This includes his much-touted payroll tax cut. "I've notified my staff to continue working on an executive order with respect to [a] payroll tax cut, eviction protections, unemployment extensions, and student loan repayment options," Trump tweeted on Thursday, a day after a press conference where he said his administration was "exploring executive actions to provide protection against eviction" and "additional relief" to unemployed Americans.

The president also told reporters he was "also looking at a term-limited suspension of the payroll tax." Worth noting, however, that like the elections, collecting and cutting taxes is a power that resides entirely with Congress and not with the executive branch.