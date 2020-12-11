Donald Trump Gets Spirited Response After Slamming Joe Biden's Handling of Swine Flu With Obama Administration

President Donald Trump stirred social media Friday morning with a tweet targeting the Obama administration’s handling of the H1N1 Swine Flu outbreak. As the country topples daily coronavirus death and case counts and awaits the FDA's approval of the Pfizer vaccine, Trump took to Twitter on Friday with a flurry of tweets, in one acknowledging the incoming Biden administration.

In the middle of declaring he just wants "to save the world" and dubbing the FDA "a big, old, slow turtle," Trump again brought up the Obama administration's Swine Flu response. He said that with then-Vice President Joe Biden in charge, the administration's attempt for a vaccine "was a complete and total disaster." He went on to criticize, writing, "now they want to come in and take over one of the 'greatest and fastest medical miracles in modern day history.'"

The Swine Flu (H1N1), and the attempt for a vaccine by the Obama Administration, with Joe Biden in charge, was a complete and total disaster. Now they want to come in and take over one of the “greatest and fastest medical miracles in modern day history.” I don’t think so! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

This is far from the first time Trump has offered up criticism of the Obama administration's handling of the H1N1 outbreak. Following former First Lady Michelle Obama's speech at the Democratic National Convention in August, the president said the former administration's response to the outbreak "was considered a weak and pathetic one." The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists the death toll from H1N1 swine flu at 12,469. Meanwhile, the nation’s death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 292,000 on Thursday, and the CDC's Robert Redfield warned Thursday the nation is "in the timeframe now that probably for the next 60 to 90 days we're going to have more deaths per day than we had at 9/11 or we had at Pearl Harbor." Given these facts, it is unsurprising that Trump's Friday morning criticisms drew a spirited response on Twitter.