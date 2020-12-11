Donald Trump Gets Spirited Response After Slamming Joe Biden's Handling of Swine Flu With Obama Administration
President Donald Trump stirred social media Friday morning with a tweet targeting the Obama administration’s handling of the H1N1 Swine Flu outbreak. As the country topples daily coronavirus death and case counts and awaits the FDA's approval of the Pfizer vaccine, Trump took to Twitter on Friday with a flurry of tweets, in one acknowledging the incoming Biden administration.
In the middle of declaring he just wants "to save the world" and dubbing the FDA "a big, old, slow turtle," Trump again brought up the Obama administration's Swine Flu response. He said that with then-Vice President Joe Biden in charge, the administration's attempt for a vaccine "was a complete and total disaster." He went on to criticize, writing, "now they want to come in and take over one of the 'greatest and fastest medical miracles in modern day history.'"
The Swine Flu (H1N1), and the attempt for a vaccine by the Obama Administration, with Joe Biden in charge, was a complete and total disaster. Now they want to come in and take over one of the “greatest and fastest medical miracles in modern day history.” I don’t think so!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020
This is far from the first time Trump has offered up criticism of the Obama administration's handling of the H1N1 outbreak. Following former First Lady Michelle Obama's speech at the Democratic National Convention in August, the president said the former administration's response to the outbreak "was considered a weak and pathetic one." The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists the death toll from H1N1 swine flu at 12,469. Meanwhile, the nation’s death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 292,000 on Thursday, and the CDC's Robert Redfield warned Thursday the nation is "in the timeframe now that probably for the next 60 to 90 days we're going to have more deaths per day than we had at 9/11 or we had at Pearl Harbor." Given these facts, it is unsurprising that Trump's Friday morning criticisms drew a spirited response on Twitter.
The Obama administration was 3 months old when it called H1N1 a health emergency 6 weeks before WHO declared it a pandemic. The Trump administration was more than 3 years old when it botched the response for the coronavirus.https://t.co/mHIChLoMrH— Morten Øverbye (@morten) December 11, 2020
The official CDC number for the H1N1 swineflu was 12,000 American deaths after a year of the pandemic.
Current death toll of the coronavirus is 292,747 American deaths, and it is rising for every day that passes with the current incompetent handling of the pandemic.— Morten Øverbye (@morten) December 11, 2020
These cases and these deaths are on YOUR head.... last I checked, even though swine flu was a slight issue, IT DIDNT ALMOST DESTABILIZE THE ECONIMIC INTEGRITY OF THE ENTIRE COUNTRY and it CERTAINLY didn't kill 293 THOUSAND people... pic.twitter.com/A8fSZEYQ30— TheXavierThatMatters (@alexjudge1) December 11, 2020
Dude 300,000 Americans have died, you should spend the rest of your life in prison.— Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 11, 2020
How many deaths during their watch compare to the death rate during your watch? Please just go away...@realDonaldTrump https://t.co/Wjs9MQx1yi— ORdreaming (@ordreaming) December 11, 2020
Per CDC from Apr 12 '09 to Apr 10 '10 in US there were 60.8m cases, 274,304 hospitalizations, 12,469 deaths. Compare that to over 280,000 deaths in 9 months. The time that you Mr. Pres, were leader. @itsJeffTiedrich The vaccine was produced in Nov '09 after peak of 2nd wave. https://t.co/UxUuK5xECt— elizabeth huff (@elizabe27220291) December 11, 2020
Actually the Vaccines that Obama and Biden pulled off was seamless and I’m old enough to know this, my 4 children got there’s with ZERO ISSUES AND IT WAS NOT POLITICAL !— 💙Ridin💙with💙Biden💙 (@downonsteph) December 11, 2020
The H1N1 virus killed somewhere around 15,000 Americans before it was erradicated. That's about 5 days of Covid-19 deaths at the current pace. You are the master of disaster.— Ken Halkin (@kchalkin) December 11, 2020
12,000 deaths versus almost 300,000 deaths there is no comparison.— Ed K (@EdOnTheBay1) December 11, 2020
No miracle just good science!
Thanks to the scientists and pharmaceutical companies that did it all without YOU— mollymagee (@mollyma20083746) December 11, 2020
Swine Flu US Deaths: 12,469#COVID19 US Deaths: 295,450— GeeGee (@GeeGeeAkili) December 11, 2020
See the difference? https://t.co/bL64dt2Kzw
3000 plus people died of #COVID19 yesterday.— Totha Left (@Darfarleft) December 11, 2020
3000 plus people are expected to die of #COVID19 today
3000 plus people are expected to die of #COVID19 everyday for the foreseeable future. https://t.co/dMcY1FKzAA
Let's think about that. 12,000 deaths vs 300,000 and growing every day. You failed. Did you get your copy yet? pic.twitter.com/uFJ3gDDXbZ— Gary January 20, 2021 finally President Biden 🇺🇸 (@gscucci) December 11, 2020
Correction, We The People want them to come in and take over.— I'm Really Worried Now ✊🏾🌍🆘️ (@StrikeNational) December 11, 2020