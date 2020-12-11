Donald Trump Stirs Social Media With Tweet: 'I Just Want to Stop the World From Killing Itself!'
Twitter ignited Friday morning after President Donald Trump declared he just wants "to stop the world from killing itself!" The tweet came amid a flurry of other tweets during the early Friday morning hours, with the president bringing up everything from President-elect Joe Biden and the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
In a tweet shared just minutes prior to his declaration, Trump blasted the Obama administration and its efforts to find a swine flu vaccine as "a complete and total disaster." He also took aim at the Food and Drug Administration's ongoing approval process for the Pfizer vaccine in a prior tweet, dubbing the organization "a big, old, slow turtle." Trump demanded the vaccine be approved "now."
I just want to stop the world from killing itself!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020
The president's tweet about wanting "to stop the world from killing itself," however, generated plenty of buzz on social media. Many people couldn’t help but note the staggering number of lives lost amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the U.S. recently recording more than 3,000 deaths in a 24-hour period as Trump continues to host Christmas parties at the White House. Others pointed to his denial of the climate crisis, with some even taking note of numerous executions at the end of his term, with Brandon Bernard, who was 18 when he took part in a 1999 double murder in Texas, becoming the ninth person put to death by the federal government this year. NBC News reports the federal government has scheduled four more executions this year. Scroll down to see how social media is reacting to Trump's tweet.
Says the man whose negligence in managing a pandemic in the USA has led to >275,000 deaths. Okay!— MURRAY🧢🇺🇸 (@murray_nyc) December 11, 2020
prevnext
Your behavior says otherwise https://t.co/PfkNubTv8j— Cathleen London MD (@DrChaya) December 11, 2020
US swine flu deaths: 12,500
US COVID19 deaths: 292,747 and counting
Which is a complete disaster?? ⬆️#DelusionalDonald— 🌊Blue🌤Crose (@gustopher1) December 11, 2020
prevnext
A little late. 293,000 dead Americans on your watch. pic.twitter.com/7gEMBzp8uH— Wendy Darling🧚🌊🌊 (@Meidas_Wendy) December 11, 2020
Seriously? Just bloody go away with grace and quiet. You are a disgrace to American history... https://t.co/MkwHrliKRF— Balance59 (@Balance592) December 11, 2020
prevnext
You say whatttt ??? https://t.co/SEw0NDxmr1— white EBONY (@whitewhitechips) December 11, 2020
300,000 people have died of COVID on your watch
You’ve presided over more death penalty executions than any POTUS in a century
Hundreds have been murdered in mass shootings inspired by you
You’re not stopping killing—you’re causing it, you grim reaping son of a klansman. https://t.co/cPnAguMOuA— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) December 11, 2020
prevnext
You can do that by conceding.— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) December 11, 2020
You've let almost 300K people die here by your failed response to COVID. Your environmental actions have been horrible. Just who are you trying to save? Your alt fact world of fellow grifters?— Ann (@Annie_c54) December 11, 2020
prevnext
Over 3200 Americans dead from the #TrumpVirus yesterday alone. You are doing a terrible job.— Suzanne Martin (@Martinsuz) December 11, 2020
And so he engaged in climate change denial and he downplayed the dangers of a pandemic ... https://t.co/Cgox1XJI86— Joe Gerth (@Joe_Gerth) December 11, 2020
prevnext
-We're hitting all-time highs for new US coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, & deaths— Sara Cook (@saraecook) December 11, 2020
-Last night Brandon Bernard became the 9th person to face federal execution in 2020; the first during a presidential lame-duck period in 130 years, despite widespread pleas for commutation https://t.co/xH7sAyOKOb
Encouraging people to wear a mask and maybe holding off on super spreader events would be a good start https://t.co/8rt5SuARXM— Shem (@Shem) December 11, 2020
prev
What are you talking about?? You’re killing us, by your denial and inaction!!— Jane (@jbutler2017) December 11, 2020