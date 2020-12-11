Donald Trump Stirs Social Media With Tweet: 'I Just Want to Stop the World From Killing Itself!'

Twitter ignited Friday morning after President Donald Trump declared he just wants "to stop the world from killing itself!" The tweet came amid a flurry of other tweets during the early Friday morning hours, with the president bringing up everything from President-elect Joe Biden and the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

In a tweet shared just minutes prior to his declaration, Trump blasted the Obama administration and its efforts to find a swine flu vaccine as "a complete and total disaster." He also took aim at the Food and Drug Administration's ongoing approval process for the Pfizer vaccine in a prior tweet, dubbing the organization "a big, old, slow turtle." Trump demanded the vaccine be approved "now."

I just want to stop the world from killing itself! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

The president's tweet about wanting "to stop the world from killing itself," however, generated plenty of buzz on social media. Many people couldn’t help but note the staggering number of lives lost amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the U.S. recently recording more than 3,000 deaths in a 24-hour period as Trump continues to host Christmas parties at the White House. Others pointed to his denial of the climate crisis, with some even taking note of numerous executions at the end of his term, with Brandon Bernard, who was 18 when he took part in a 1999 double murder in Texas, becoming the ninth person put to death by the federal government this year. NBC News reports the federal government has scheduled four more executions this year. Scroll down to see how social media is reacting to Trump's tweet.