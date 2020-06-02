Donald Trump Reveals Planned Military Deployments to Cities, and Twitter Weighs In

In response to the widespread protests going on around the country in light of George Floyd's murder, President Donald Trump addressed the nation on Monday. The president, who claimed that he was an "ally of peaceful protesters," announced that he was mobilizing all available federal resources in order to stop the rioting and looting that has been going on in many parts of the country. He went on to share that if the looting and vandalizing do not stop then he would utilize the United States military in order to take control. Naturally, given the severity of Trump's remarks, individuals on Twitter had plenty to say about his address.

Ever since Floyd was murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis on Monday, there have been protests going on across the country. Not only have those protests been in Floyd's honor, but they have also highlighted a number of issues in this nation from racial injustice to police brutality. But, on Monday evening, Trump made no mention of those aims. Instead, he focused on the fact that there have been certain individuals who have been looting and vandalizing businesses amidst these peaceful protests. He specifically mentioned that he would take action if governors and local officials are not able to get these demonstrations under control. At one point, he said, "If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them."

Given the severity of the president's threat, many were fired up over his incendiary remarks. On Twitter, there are plenty of users who have expressed their thoughts on what Trump had to say recently.