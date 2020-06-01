Livestream: Watch Donald Trump Address Nation From White House Rose Garden Amid George Floyd Protests

In light of the widespread protests and demonstrations going on across the country in response to George Floyd's murder, President Donald Trump will address the nation on Monday. Trump's address will take place from the White House Rose Garden and comes as tensions have been escalating across the country, including in Washington D.C. If you wish to watch the president's remarks live, here's how you can watch.

Trump's address in front of the Rose Garden was live-streamed on the White House's official YouTube account. In his address, he shared that he will be making efforts in order to stop the looting and rioting that has been going on in many parts of the country. The president also encouraged governors to bring in the National Guard in order to help break up these demonstrations. He said that if the states do not act that he then threatened to send in the military.

This story is developing.