Donald Trump Repeatedly Tweets Acknowledgement of His Loss Despite Refusing to Concede to Biden

Despite having not yet conceded the presidential election to Joe Biden, President Donald Trump appeared to slip up Wednesday and acknowledge his loss. In a tweet sent Wednesday evening, Trump posted a link to an article in which evangelist Franklin Graham recognizes the president's loss and references the "next chapter in his life." Trump also retweeted the article later.

It's likely that Trump was looking to emphasize Graham's effusive praise of the president, saying that he is "grateful to God for the last four years" and asserting that Trump brought "peace and prosperity to millions here in the U.S. and around the world." But in his praise, Graham also notes that people have "asked if I am disappointed about the election." He also does not refute the idea that Trump lost despite the president and many of his supporters doing so. Graham appears to acknowledge that Trump will be leaving the White House, writing, "May God bless him, Melania, and their family, as God leads him to the next chapter in his life."

Meanwhile, Trump continued to refuse to concede, falsely claiming in other tweets that he "won despite corruption" and referencing an uncited poll that shows 92% of Republican voters "think the election was rigged." He also tweeted a link to an article railing against Sen. Mitch McConnell for congratulating Biden on his win following the Electoral College vote this week. "Mitch, 75,000,000 VOTES, a record for a sitting President (by a lot)," Trump wrote. "Too soon to give up. Republican Party must finally learn to fight. People are angry!"

Trump's comments do not mark the first time he has hinted that he knows he lost the election. He appeared to acknowledge the possibility of a Biden administration in his first public remarks after the election was called for Biden, again at a news conference later in November, and again in a tweet on Friday mentioning the "Biden administration."

Now that the Biden Administration will be a scandal plagued mess for years to come, it is much easier for the Supreme Court of the United States to follow the Constitution and do what everybody knows has to be done. They must show great Courage & Wisdom. Save the USA!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

He claimed that the incoming "Biden administration" will have to deal with various scandals throughout the "years to come." He went on to write that as a result of those supposed scandals, the Supreme Court will have an easier time following the Constitution. "They must show great Courage & Wisdom. Save the USA!!!" he ended his tweet.