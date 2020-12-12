Donald Trump Seemingly Concedes After Acknowledging 'Biden Administration'

While it's been over a month since various news outlets reported that former Vice President Joe Biden would become the 46th President of the United States, President Donald Trump has refused to concede. Over the past several weeks, Trump and his legal team have been challenging the outcome of the election in various battleground states. However, on Friday, Trump referred to the "Biden administration" in one of his tweets, leading many to take that as a sign that he was accepting the results of the election.

On Twitter, Trump claimed that the incoming "Biden administration" will have to deal with various scandals throughout the "years to come." He went on to write that as a result of these supposed scandals, the Supreme Court will have an easier time following the Constitution. The president ended his message by writing that the Supreme Court "must show great Courage & Wisdom. Save the USA!!!" Even though this statement did not explicitly showcase Trump conceding, his acknowledgment of the "Biden administration" did catch the attention of many, as it signals that the president is aware that Biden will become the next leader of the country. However, in a subsequent tweet, Trump wrote that it's a matter of "If Biden gets in." He also falsely claimed on Saturday morning that he won the election "in a landslide."

Now that the Biden Administration will be a scandal plagued mess for years to come, it is much easier for the Supreme Court of the United States to follow the Constitution and do what everybody knows has to be done. They must show great Courage & Wisdom. Save the USA!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

Still, many Twitter users were simply taken aback by the fact that Trump directly referred to the incoming "Biden administration." Naturally, there were plenty of people who had thoughts about the president's recent tweet.