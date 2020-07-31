Donald Trump Seemingly Claims Coronavirus Response is Election Ploy by Democrats During Latest Press Briefing

✖

Donald Trump's latest coronavirus briefing was another heated event between the president and journalists in the White House press room. While Trump's comments on the 2020 election took center stage, reporter Aaron Rupar from Vox shared a moment that could also lend troubling support to his stance shared on Twitter.

Trump still firmly held to the notion that mail-in voting in November could be "rigged" or tampered by shady elements. He also cited how a mail-in election would delay Election Day results for weeks and possibly months after the fact.

"You're sending out hundreds of millions of universal mail-in ballots. Hundreds of millions. Where are they going? Who are they being sent to? It's common sense," Trump said. "I want an election, and a result, much more than you. I think we're doing very well. ... I don't want to see a rigged election."

Trump still seems to think that the coronavirus public health crisis is a Democratic hoax pic.twitter.com/kzX8ogIJgB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 30, 2020

More shockingly, Trump seemed to go back to an older stance related to the coronavirus pandemic. Mocking Democrats speaking out about the risk of COVID-19 and the response to the virus, Trump implied that "tremendous voices" are looking to November 3 with their voting concerns. From there, he comments that "probably a day later" you'll see "them" urging the country to re-open.

All of it seems to be in support of his narrative that November's election will be rigged or fixed by Democrats, Anti-Trump Republicans or anybody else that dislikes or is critical of him. According to The Daily Beast, this reportedly stems from his fear of losing the election.

"He is terrified of losing this one," an anonymous source close to Trump told the outlet. "I have heard him say more times than I can count how insane it would be to live in a country where the people could possibly prefer this guy, Joe Biden, over [the president] and think that this buffoon could be a better leader than Trump."

Asked about his tweet suggesting the election should be delayed, Trump reiterates "pants on fire" claims that mail-in voting is ripe for election fraud pic.twitter.com/9wAN4QwvH4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 30, 2020

Trump's insistence about knowing election results "the night of the [election]" seems to be his major concern at the moment, even with coronavirus numbers growing after the nation hastily re-opened last month. But his latest comments were even enough to draw condemnation from the Federalist Society and co-founder Steven Calabresi in a New York Times op-ed.

"Until recently, I had taken as political hyperbole the Democrats' assertion that President Trump is a fascist," Calabresi wrote. "But this latest tweet is fascistic and is itself grounds for the president's immediate impeachment again by the House of Representatives and his removal from office by the Senate."