Donald Trump Suggesting to 'Delay' 2020 US Election Sets Social Media Ablaze

President Donald Trump is no stranger to controversy, and he has found himself treading it again after he suggested that the upcoming 2020 presidential election be delayed. Those remarks came in a Thursday morning tweet, in which the president, who is currently trailing behind presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in polls, again made unfounded claims that mail-in voting could lead to widespread fraud despite there being no evidence to support his theory.

Mail-In Voting is already proving to be a catastrophic disaster. Even testing areas are way off. The Dems talk of foreign influence in voting, but they know that Mail-In Voting is an easy way for foreign countries to enter the race. Even beyond that, there’s no accurate count! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Although the president has criticized the November election on multiple occasions in recent months, suggesting that it will be "rigged" and the "scandal of our times" due to mail-in ballots, this marks the first time that he has suggested pushing the election back, something that has never before been done. Biden, meanwhile, had suggested in April that the president would attempt to do just this, though Trump's campaign had dismissed the idea as "the incoherent, conspiracy theory ramblings of a lost candidate who is out of touch with reality." To postpone an election, there would be an uphill battle, as the election date is "enshrined by federal law" and would require an act of Congress to change that date.

Within minutes of the tweet being posted, the terms "Delay" and "President Pelosi" were trending on Twitter as social media users took to the platform to hit back at the suggestion. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting to the president's remarks.