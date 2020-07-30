Donald Trump Suggesting to 'Delay' 2020 US Election Sets Social Media Ablaze
President Donald Trump is no stranger to controversy, and he has found himself treading it again after he suggested that the upcoming 2020 presidential election be delayed. Those remarks came in a Thursday morning tweet, in which the president, who is currently trailing behind presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in polls, again made unfounded claims that mail-in voting could lead to widespread fraud despite there being no evidence to support his theory.
Mail-In Voting is already proving to be a catastrophic disaster. Even testing areas are way off. The Dems talk of foreign influence in voting, but they know that Mail-In Voting is an easy way for foreign countries to enter the race. Even beyond that, there’s no accurate count!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020
Although the president has criticized the November election on multiple occasions in recent months, suggesting that it will be "rigged" and the "scandal of our times" due to mail-in ballots, this marks the first time that he has suggested pushing the election back, something that has never before been done. Biden, meanwhile, had suggested in April that the president would attempt to do just this, though Trump's campaign had dismissed the idea as "the incoherent, conspiracy theory ramblings of a lost candidate who is out of touch with reality." To postpone an election, there would be an uphill battle, as the election date is "enshrined by federal law" and would require an act of Congress to change that date.
Within minutes of the tweet being posted, the terms "Delay" and "President Pelosi" were trending on Twitter as social media users took to the platform to hit back at the suggestion. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting to the president's remarks.
We've been voting by mail since the Civil War. Stop gaslighting us. You voted by mail. Your family votes by mail. Your administration votes by mail.— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 30, 2020
prevnext
TRUMP’S PRESIDENCY: CATASTROPHIC DISASTER
Trump is actively trying to suppress the participation of voters in the 2020 election. He totally ignores real threats to the integrity of the election - such as interference by RUSSIA - and instead focuses on fake threats!— MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) July 30, 2020
They could delay the presidential election by act of congress but his term would still end in January without a constitutional amendment meaning you could get President Pelosi if congressional elections still go ahead and if they don't then it's President Grassley https://t.co/jCvoA7aTTA— Liam O'Rourke (@Liam_JF_ORourke) July 30, 2020
prevnext
You don’t delay an election you think you will win. What Trump did today is an admission.— Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) July 30, 2020
Wait, let us try and get this straight... you want to open schools right away but delay the election? 🤔 @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/Iay7f75FLB— Meme2020 (@memetwenty20) July 30, 2020
prevnext
Worth keeping in mind: Around this time 4 years ago, Trump was warning that IN-PERSON voting was rife with fraud. Not clear to me if there is any form of voting the president thinks is safe. https://t.co/8P8ZcdUMa6— Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) July 30, 2020
Donnie trying to rig the election daily. Have we ever experienced such a blatant circumventing from a president like this ever? Nope.— Shawn From Toronto (@shawnhawaii) July 30, 2020
prevnext
Shameful, atrocious and unethical will be adjectives forever used to describe the Trump presidency!— Dawn Goetter (@dmbdmg) July 30, 2020
This is big time bullshit. But it is also a tactic, a warning, a reminder that Trump will not play fair and that voter suppression is, right now, his main re-election strategy. He has no record on which to run so keeping Dems from the polls is all he's got. https://t.co/47DnraXAo7— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) July 30, 2020
prevnext
So why is your campaign asking people to Request mail-in ballots? pic.twitter.com/bUSdp9hX4K— Just Vent (@JustVent6) July 30, 2020
If we can mail the government our taxes... we can mail our ballots too.
Stop voter suppression.— Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) July 30, 2020
prevnext
what kind of shithole president tries to delay an election— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 30, 2020
There has never been a case of a foreign country influencing mail-in voting. Never.
Trump just doesn't want you to vote. https://t.co/T7SNE0A9kx— Swing Left (@swingleft) July 30, 2020
prev
I guess voting by mail is ok when people are voting for you though? pic.twitter.com/TWG3DddCqn— Kel Varnsen (@_Kel_Varnsen_) July 30, 2020