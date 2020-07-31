Donald Trump's Election Day Delay Tweet Sparks Impeachment Talk From Federalist Society Republican Group

✖

President Donald Trump sparked a furious online debate after tweeting Thursday about possibly delaying the November election. Now, Steven G. Calabresi, a former Trump supporter and the co-founder of the Federalist Society, has joined in the fray to call for the president's impeachment.

In an op-ed published in the New York Times, Calabresi wrote that he was "frankly appalled by the president's recent tweet seeking to postpone the November election." He goes on to write that "until recently, I had taken as political hyperbole the Democrats' assertion that President Trump is a fascist," however, "this latest tweet is fascistic and is itself grounds for the president's immediate impeachment again by the House of Representatives and his removal from office by the Senate." Calabresi also noted that this was a recent position from him, as he'd just written another op-ed against his impeachment back in December. It's also not the first time that Trump has floated the idea that he wouldn't necessarily accept election results in November.

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Trump has previously spoken out about mail-in ballots several times in recent weeks, as the coronavirus panic is leading more people to seek alternate methods for casting their votes. However, Thursday's tweet marked the first time that he has suggested rescheduling the election, which would also mean the first election day that's been delayed.

Joe Biden, the likely Democratic nominee, had suggested as far back as April that Trump would attempt this exact move, though the president's campaign immediately dismissed the idea as "the incoherent, conspiracy theory ramblings of a lost candidate who is out of touch with reality." Additionally, the president has no power in terms of delaying or otherwise rescheduling election day, as that power lies entirely with Congress.

In a fact-check-heavy interview with Fox News' Chris Wallace, Trump was asked how he'd handle the election, given his disastrous polling of late. "First of all, I'm not losing, because those polls are fake," Trump replied. "They were fake in 2016 and now they're even more fake." He went on to say that he was equally suspicious of the actual election results while also reiterating his unsubstantiated claim that mail-in voting is a way to "rig the election."