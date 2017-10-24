Looks Like Donald Trump Had a Hard Time Spelling ‘Tennessee’ in Recent Tweet

In an ongoing political battle with Republican Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker, President Donald Trump looked to prove Corker wrong on Twitter — but in the process, made a grammatical error.

…Corker dropped out of the race in Tennesse when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

In a series of tweets from Tuesday morning, Trump looked to insinuate that Corker is not running for re-election because Trump “refused to endorse him.” However, the 45th POTUS misspelled “Tennessee,” forgetting that last “e” on the end.

“Corker dropped out of the race in Tennesse when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record!” Trump added, referring to the lawmaker’s announcement last month that he would not run for re-election when his term ends in 2018.

Trump has been very vocal about his disapproval of Corker, who earlier this month criticized the White House as an “adult day care center” and argued that President Trump is putting the United States on a path toward “World War III.”

Corker stands by his statements. “I don’t make comments I haven’t thought about,” he said in an interview with Good Morning America.

In an unprecedented political climate, President Trump is known for being vocal on social media about all kinds of issues, especially the national anthem controversy going on in the NFL.

Many players have been kneeling or showing signs of solidarity during the national anthem before NFL games to protest issues like inequality and police brutality.

After NFL commissioner Roger Goddell made a statement saying the NFL would not require players to stand for the “Star Spangled Banner,” Trump fired back on Twitter.

“The NFL has decided that it will not force players to stand for the playing of our National Anthem,” he tweeted. “Total disrespect for our great country!”

It wasn’t Trump’s first time speaking out about the hot topic. He also explained via Twitter that he instructed Vice President Mike Pence to leave the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers earlier this month.

“I asked VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country,” Trump tweeted on Oct. 8. “I am proud of him and Second Lady Karen.”